JHX STOCK ALERT: James Hardie Industries plc Investors may have been Affected by Fraud -- Contact BFA Law about the Investigation (NYSE:JHX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Is James Hardie being Investigated?



James Hardie is a producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions. The largest application for the Company’s fiber cement building products in the United Stated and Canada is in external siding for the residential building industry.



During the relevant period, James Hardie stated that its “fast[]-growing customers” was one of the “key aspects” of its competitive positioning. The Company also stated that its “North American business results clearly demonstrate the inherent strength” of the Company’s “unique value proposition and the underlying momentum in our strategy.”



In truth, it appears the Company’s North American sales during the relevant period may have been driven by temporary inventory loading by channel partners, not sustainable customer demand.



The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed



On August 19, 2025, after market hours, James Hardie reported its fiscal Q1 2026 financial results. During the accompanying earnings call, the Company revealed that North American net sales declined 12% during the quarter, driven by lower volumes as customers “made efforts to return to more normal inventory levels[.]” The Company also revealed that significant inventory destocking among channel partners in North America was expected to continue to impact sales for the next several quarters. On this news, the price of James Hardie stock fell $9.79 per share, or more than 34%, from $28.43 per share on August 19, 2025, to $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

