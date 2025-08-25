Troilus to Accompany Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on Critical Minerals Mission to Germany; Also Participating in Japan and Korea Investment Forums

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”) (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate in two upcoming Canadian government-led international missions, underscoring the strategic importance of the Troilus copper-gold project to Canada’s global critical minerals agenda.

Troilus has been invited to join the Canadian business delegation accompanying The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, and The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, to Berlin, Germany on August 26 and 27, 2025. This high-level political mission will highlight Canada-Germany cooperation on critical minerals and clean energy and provide Troilus with a platform to showcase its role as one of Québec’s largest future copper-gold producers. Troilus’ advanced partnerships with Aurubis, KfW IPEX-Bank, and Euler Hermes serve as a model of Canada-Germany supply chain collaboration, demonstrating how strategic offtake agreements and financing cooperation can strengthen transatlantic critical minerals security.

In parallel, Troilus has also been invited to attend the Canadian Critical Minerals Investment Forum, an international trade mission organized by Natural Resources Canada and Invest in Canada. The Forum will be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 26 to 28 and Seoul, Korea, on August 29 and 30, 2025. This event will bring together global investors, government officials, and industry leaders to advance critical minerals partnerships. In addition to participating in the Forum, Troilus will take part in bilateral meetings in both countries to further strategic discussions with potential partners and customers.

Together, these invitations underscore Troilus’ alignment with Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy and reinforce its growing profile as a reliable and strategically significant source of copper and gold for global markets.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold-copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

