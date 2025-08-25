Sagtec Global Secures AI Licensing Deal with Kinetic Seas to Accelerate Scalable Growth in F&B Tech Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global (NASDAQ: SAGT), a leading innovator in Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, today announced a strategic licensing agreement with Kinetic Seas Incorporated (OTCQB: KSEZ). Through the agreement, Sagtec will integrate Kinetic Seas’ AI platform, Skilliks, into its portfolio, creating a powerful foundation to scale AI-powered solutions across Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing Food & Beverage (F&B) market.

Sagtec currently serves more than 13,000 clients worldwide, many of whom are demanding advanced tools to improve efficiency and profitability. Its flagship POS system, Speed+, already captures high-quality sales data; with AI integration, operators will be able to address critical pain points such as ingredient management and demand forecasting.

By licensing Skilliks rather than building an in-house AI division—an effort estimated to cost millions annually—Sagtec gains immediate access to proven AI technology, accelerating delivery to clients while maintaining financial discipline.

The licensing deal also allows Sagtec to white-label the Skilliks platform for Southeast Asia, extending its solutions beyond F&B into adjacent industries and positioning the company to capture significant new revenue streams.

“This agreement enables Sagtec to fast-track the AI tools our customers have been asking for, while building a sustainable development initiative across Southeast Asia,” said Ng Chen Lok, CEO of Sagtec Global. “It represents a pivotal step in our long-term growth strategy and ability to deliver value to shareholders.”

“Together with Sagtec, we will empower operators and enterprises to access scalable AI solutions that were previously out of reach,” said Ed Honour, CEO of Kinetic Seas.

Strategic Benefits for Investors:

Accelerates AI project development across Sagtec’s F&B client base.

Expands recurring revenue opportunities from existing 13,000+ customers.

Reduces R&D costs compared to in-house AI hiring.

Positions Sagtec as a regional AI leader in Southeast Asia’s digital transformation.

This collaboration reinforces Sagtec’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth, creating long-term value for shareholders.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global is a regional leader in enterprise-grade POS software, AI-integrated digital systems, and secure data infrastructure for Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving retail and service economy. The company’s mission is to empower businesses with intelligent, scalable, and secure technology solutions purpose-built for the digital age.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

About Kinetic Seas

Kinetic Seas (OTCQB: KSEZ) is an artificial intelligence company specializing in consulting, education, and product development. Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Kinetic Seas provides systems, consulting, and educational support for organizations of all sizes adopting innovative Artificial Intelligence solutions.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://kineticseas.com/

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com