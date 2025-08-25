The Sequoia Project Announces Detailed Agenda of Virtual Data Usability Workshop, Co-Sponsored by AHIMA

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project, a non-profit and trusted advocate for nationwide health IT interoperability, in partnership with the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), is releasing the full agenda of its Data Usability Workshop today. The virtual workshop will take place on Tuesday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

This event will bring together healthcare industry professionals—including informaticists, health IT developers, data stewards, and interoperability advocates—to learn actionable strategies for enhancing clinical data usability. Attendees will gain insights into how the Interoperability Matters Data Usability Workgroup Implementation Guide Version (DUIG) 2.0 drives semantic interoperability and improves data quality and how they can enable adoption of guidance through a community of practice.

“This workshop is designed to go beyond technical implementation guidance and aims to empower attendees to collectively advance the exchange of quality, usable data for safe, coordinated patient care,” said Didi Davis, vice president, informatics, conformance and interoperability at The Sequoia Project. “Workshop faculty are data usability experts ready to share impactful stories from the frontlines.”

The one-day workshop features the following sessions and speakers:

Session 1: Data Usability: What, Why, and How Stories from the Frontlines: A panel that will share testimonials on the importance of data usability and how organizations made data usability a priority, moderated by Andrew Tomlinson at AHIMA DUIG V2.0 Primer: What’s In It and How To Use It by Natalee Agassi at Oracle

Session 2: Under the Microscope: Data Usability for Labs Stories from the Frontlines: Lab Data Use Cases—a panel of healthcare providers who will share testimonials on the importance of lab data usability, moderated by Tara O’Donnell at AHIMA Overview of DUIG Section 7: Laboratory Interoperability by Andrea Pitkus, PhD at the University of Wisconsin, School of Medicine and Public Health

Session 3: Data Usability Taking Root: A Community of Practice Testing Platform and Technical Assistance by Didi Davis at The Sequoia Project Sustaining Data Usability Momentum with a Community of Practice Approach by Mariann Yeager at The Sequoia Project







Find the full agenda and speaker biographies here.

Workshop registration is free for The Sequoia Project, AHIMA, and Taking Root community of practice members and is $99 for all others. Organizations that join the Taking Root community of practice and sign a pledge to become a data usability Supporter or Implementer by Sept. 22 may register for the workshop at no cost.

“We’re excited to coproduce educational programming that brings stakeholders together to accelerate progress and ensure clinical data fulfills its promise,” said Lauren Riplinger, chief public policy and impact officer at AHIMA. “This workshop is an important step in advancing the real-world adoption of data usability practices. We’re proud to partner with The Sequoia Project to equip professionals with the tools, knowledge, and community support they need to drive change.”

The Data Usability Taking Root community of practice fosters real-world progress through shared learning, technical assistance, and testing tools such as validator modules and scorecards. Learn more at The Sequoia Project’s website.

Questions about the upcoming virtual workshop, discount codes, or Taking Root community of practice can be directed to takingroot@sequoiaproject.org.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Interoperability Matters cooperative brings together experts from across the private sector and government in workgroups to identify, prioritize, and solve the most pressing challenges to health information exchange. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) for the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM). For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org .