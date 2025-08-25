Trinasolar to Debut High-Efficiency Modules and Energy Storage Lineup at RE+ 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinasolar, a global leader in solar technology and energy storage solutions, will showcase the next chapter of its U.S. innovation at RE+ 2025, held September 8–11 at the Venetian Convention Center & Expo in Las Vegas. Trinasolar is set to highlight its high-performance Vertex N-type TOPCon modules, including the new Vertex N 2000V, Vertex N Shield, along with the integrated Elementa energy storage system, and a new immersive experience at booth V9071.

RE+ 2025 represents Trinasolar’s mission to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable, scalable, and innovative solar and storage technologies. For the first time, Trinasolar’s booth will combine both its U.S.-assembled module portfolio and energy storage products in a single space.

Attendees of RE+ can expect to see the following products at Trinasolar’s booth:

Vertex S+ N-type TOPCon Hail and Wind-Resistant Module – NE09RH.05: With a sleek, all-black, and an award-winning Red Dot design, the new Vertex S+ delivers a 445W and 22.3% efficiency. Featuring high-strength 3.2mm tempered front glass and a black, reinforced aluminum frame, the residential module is optimized up to 5400Pa wind and 45mm hail resistance.

With a sleek, all-black, and an award-winning Red Dot design, the new Vertex S+ delivers a 445W and 22.3% efficiency. Featuring high-strength 3.2mm tempered front glass and a black, reinforced aluminum frame, the residential module is optimized up to 5400Pa wind and 45mm hail resistance. Vertex N-type TOPCon Module - NEG19RC.20: This high-performance, compact module features multi-busbar technology for enhanced light capture, reduced resistance, and superior current collection. Delivering up to 23% efficiency, a 620W output, and a low temperature coefficient (-0.29%) for better performance in heat, the N-type module’s backside generation adds up to 10-20% more power depending on albedo.

This high-performance, compact module features multi-busbar technology for enhanced light capture, reduced resistance, and superior current collection. Delivering up to 23% efficiency, a 620W output, and a low temperature coefficient (-0.29%) for better performance in heat, the N-type module’s backside generation adds up to 10-20% more power depending on albedo. Hail-Resistant N-type TOPCon Shield Module - NED19RC.20 : Built with fully tempered dual glass, these bifacial dual-glass monocrystalline modules are third-party tested to withstand hailstones up to 75mm. Recognized by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) as an “Overall Highest Achiever” in 2025 for manufacturing quality and field performance, this module delivers up to 620W of power and 23% efficiency, while offering low levelized cost of energy (LCOE), shorter payback time, and increased durability—ideal for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and community installations.

: Built with fully tempered dual glass, these bifacial dual-glass monocrystalline modules are third-party tested to withstand hailstones up to 75mm. Recognized by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) as an “Overall Highest Achiever” in 2025 for manufacturing quality and field performance, this module delivers up to 620W of power and 23% efficiency, while offering low levelized cost of energy (LCOE), shorter payback time, and increased durability—ideal for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and community installations. 2000V Utility-Scale N-Type TOPCon Module - NFG19RC.20 : Previously shown as a prototype at RE+ 2024, this next-generation module recently received the world’s first UL 61730 certification for 2000V 210mm modules. With a maximum power output of 620W and 22.7% efficiency, the 2000V design boosts string power and system performance, while reducing balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs for utility-scale, C&I, and community solar projects.

: Previously shown as a prototype at RE+ 2024, this next-generation module recently received the world’s first UL 61730 certification for 2000V 210mm modules. With a maximum power output of 620W and 22.7% efficiency, the 2000V design boosts string power and system performance, while reducing balance-of-system (BOS) and labor costs for utility-scale, C&I, and community solar projects. Large-Format Vertex N-type TOPCon Module - NEG21C.20: Featuring a low-voltage, high-power design, this upgraded module delivers up to 725W of power with 23.3% efficiency, marking a new benchmark in mass-produced solar modules. Ideal for utility-scale applications, it reduces BOS and LCOE while offering proven reliability.





TrinaStorage will showcase an Elementa digital storage display, bringing energy storage to life in an interactive format. Elementa systems are designed for utility-scale integration, offering modular design, flexible siting, and industry-leading cell safety.

Visitors can explore the full Trinasolar ecosystem through an engaging 3-hole miniature golf activity, with each hole representing solar and storage project sites.

Trinasolar’s booth will also host four live episodes of Trina Talks, a short-form video podcast series. Trina Talks is the new friendly voice of all things renewable energy, and the show’s live RE+ episodes will feature special guests across the industry to discuss the latest insights, technologies, and strategies for the utility-scale, C&I, residential, and energy storage sectors.

“RE+ is always a big moment for us, and this year we’re showing just how serious we are about the U.S. market,” said Eric Cao, Vice President of Trinasolar North American PV Business. “We’re bringing U.S.-assembled modules, new industry-leading hail and 2000V solar technology, and for the first time, a fully integrated solar-plus-storage lineup – all in one place. It’s about giving our partners smarter, more reliable tools to build projects faster, lower costs, and meet real-world challenges head-on.”

Trinasolar will be exhibiting in booth V9071 at the Venetian Convention Center & Expo in Las Vegas on September 8-11, 2025.

About Trinasolar

Trinasolar was founded in 1997. As a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions, Trinasolar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote sustainable development for the benefit of all humanity. By the end Q1 2025, Trinasolar has shipped more than 275GW. Trinasolar has obtained extensive technical and brand recognition from renowned independent institutes worldwide, demonstrating the PV market's strong confidence in Trina’s product value, technological innovation, and financial performance. Trinasolar is a BNEF Tier 1 manufacturer for both PV modules and energy storage. Trina has been named “Overall Highest Achiever” by RETC five times and awarded “Top Performer” by PVEL for 11 consecutive years.

Trinasolar’s global business footprint has delivered clean energy to more than 180 countries and regions. With its mission of “Solar energy for all,” Trinasolar is committed to working with others to create a net-zero future. For more information, please visit www. trina solar.com.

