NeOnc Technologies Closes Strategic Acquisition of Advanced AI and 3D Bioprinting IP, Appointing World-Renowned Scientist Dr. Ishwar K. Puri to its Board

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the closing of its acquisition of an intellectual property portfolio featuring artificial intelligence, 3D bioprinting, and quantum modeling technologies. This move significantly fortifies NeOnc’s drug discovery engine and helps accelerate its mission to develop therapies for complex neurological cancers.

The newly acquired IP, which includes U.S. Patent No. 11,788,057 B2, allows NeOnc to create highly sophisticated, patient-derived 3D brain tumor models. By applying proprietary AI and quantum modeling algorithms to these realistic biological environments, the company can now perform high-throughput screening of therapeutic candidates with greater speed and accuracy. The technology is designed to de-risk and shorten the preclinical development timeline, identifying the most promising drug candidates for clinical trials more efficiently.

Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction was valued at $3.5 million, consisting of $500,000 in cash and $3 million in NeOnc common stock at a price of $25 per share. The technology will be integrated into NeOnc’s core R&D operations and will support its strategic partnership with Quazar Investment Group to advance clinical trials across the GCC region.

Concurrent with the acquisition's closing, NeOnc formally welcomes Dr. Ishwar K. Puri to its Board of Directors. As the Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation at the University of Southern California (USC), Dr. Puri manages one of the nation's most prolific research enterprises. A Fellow of the AAAS, the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE), and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), he is globally recognized as one of the top 0.4% of scholars by citation impact.

“Finalizing this acquisition is a transformative milestone for NeOnc, equipping us with technology that complements our clinical-stage assets,” said Amir Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies Holdings. “The technology acts much like having a supercharged lab and a supercomputer working together. It uses a patented 3D cell printing method that builds realistic mini tumors without touching or harming the cells, making testing much more accurate. Then, an AI engine scans thousands of drugs to predict which ones might work best, so we only spend time and money on the more promising options. We believe this means we should be able to speed up how quickly we find effective treatments, personalize therapies for patients using their own cells, cut down on animal testing, and potentially expand into diseases beyond brain cancer, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. In short, it’s a game-changer that helps us move from idea to treatment faster, cheaper, and more humanely. Furthermore, having a scientist of Dr. Puri’s caliber join our Board is an incredible validation of our vision. His expertise will be invaluable as we deploy these technologies to unlock new therapeutic possibilities for patients in need.”

"It is exciting to see this powerful IP portfolio officially become part of NeOnc's innovative ecosystem," said Dr. Ishwar K. Puri. "By uniting cutting-edge computational science with NeOnc's targeted therapeutic pipeline, I believe we can build a new paradigm in precision oncology. NeOnc's commitment to tackling the toughest brain cancers, supported by its strong clinical programs and global partnerships, creates the ideal environment to translate these technological advancements into tangible patient benefits. I am eager to contribute to this vital work as a member of the Board."

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.

The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

“NEO100” and “NEO212” are registered trademarks of NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Company Contact:

info@neonc.com

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

James@haydenir.com