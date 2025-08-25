Nisga’a Nation, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation, and Arrow Transportation to Acquire the Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nisga’a Nation, Tahltan Nation Development Limited Partnership (TNDLP), and Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. (Arrow Transportation) are pleased to announce they have formed a strategic joint venture, the Portland Canal Holdings Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”). The Partnership, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Stewart Bulk Terminals Limited which owns and operates the Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal. The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and is expecting to close in the coming months.

The Partnership is concurrently in the process of launching a new transportation business by consolidating two regional trucking operations: Arrow Transportation’s Stewart Trucking Division and Tahltan-Arrow Transportation Limited Partnership (a partnership between a subsidiary of Arrow Transportation and TNDLP) that delivers bulk transportation and logistics solutions within Tahltan Territory.

The strategic joint venture will operate its Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Portland Canal Terminal Limited Partnership, and its Transportation business through Portland Canal Transportation Limited Partnership.

Ownership of the strategic joint venture includes equal ownership for each partner in the port and transportation businesses, equal representation on the board of directors, and an equal right for each partner to the profits generated by both businesses.

The Port of Stewart’s Bulk Terminal is a deep-sea shipping terminal that is fully permitted and whose primary purpose is to facilitate the transportation of critical minerals, such as copper concentrate, from the region to market – including from Newmont’s Brucejack and Red Chris mines which are in the territories of the Nisga’a Nation and Tahltan Nation.

Acquiring this blue-chip port infrastructure and consolidating transportations services is a unique and strategic opportunity for the Nisga’a Nation and Tahltan Nation – and their partner - to help deliver critical minerals from mine to market. Northwest BC is home to more than 50% of the province's exploration and mining sector. By strategically supporting the flow of critical minerals, the Nisga’a and Tahltan Nations are now positioned to optimize revenue generation, create new business opportunities, and further stimulate economic growth within their respective economies and the wider economies of BC, Canada, and beyond.

As part of its Northwest Strategy – an approach to mining development that combines economic growth, reconciliation and conservation the province of BC has provided a $5 million grant to Tahltan and Nisga’a Nations to support the purchase of the Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal.

To support the Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal’s long-term growth as a regional hub, Newmont is strengthening the already established partnerships with the Nisga’a and Tahltan Nations, and providing the port’s new owners the commercial certainty needed to move forward with confidence.

QUOTES

“Together, we are making history. The acquisition of this strategic asset will drive economic growth, create opportunities and strengthen our nations’ self-determination. I can only imagine how proud our Tahltan and Nisga’a ancestors would be of our Nations, TNDC, and Arrow working together to build prosperity in unison for our people and region.” Kerry Carlick, President, Tahltan Central Government

“The Nisga’a Nation is excited to be partnering with the Tahltan Nation Development Corporation and Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. to acquire Stewart Bulk Terminals and consolidate Arrow’s transportation business. This partnership represents an opportunity for the Nisga’a Nation to be involved in efficiently operating and expanding an integral piece of infrastructure in our Territory in a way that is environmentally responsible. Thank you to BC for your contributions to economic reconciliation and honouring our participation in this strategic investment.” Eva Clayton, President, Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government

“Arrow is honoured to work with the Tahltan Nation and the Nisga’a Nation on this strategic venture. By consolidating the port terminal and our regional trucking operations, we are creating a vertically integrated supply chain that improves efficiency, enhances safety, and creates long-term, high-quality jobs for all employees. This project reflects our shared commitment to working with Indigenous communities as equal stakeholders, building capacity, advancing economic reconciliation and unlocking generational opportunities. We are proud to be part of this legacy investment in regional prosperity, one that will deliver lasting value and strengthen Northwestern British Columbia’s position in the global resource economy.” Tim Bell, Executive Vice President, Arrow Group of Companies

"Through this partnership, TNDC on behalf of the Tahltan Nation is securing greater control over our mineral resources, another crucial step for our journey towards economic sovereignty, sustainable development, and a legacy of prosperity for future Tahltans.” Marie Quock, Chief, Iskut Band

"Generations of Tahltans have expressed their desire for our Nation to have greater control over the resources within our Territory. This partnership marks another significant step in that direction." Richard (Rocky) Jackson, Chief, Tahltan Band

“The acquisition of the Port of Stewart Bulk Terminal and the creation of a transportation business is more than infrastructure — it is a gateway to global markets, improved logistics, and economic growth for the Tahltan and Nisga’a Nations, our partners, and Canada as a whole. This joint venture builds on our alliance with the Nisga’a and Arrow and reflects a shared commitment to regional development and strategic collaboration.” Todd den Engelsen, CEO, Tahltan Nation Development Corporation

“The Port in Stewart is an important hub that will support the dramatic expansion in critical minerals and metals production, coming from our work with First Nations and major mining companies in the Northwest. This joint venture is a great example of what can be achieved when you see an opportunity and work to make it a reality. We are proud to support this partnership – it furthers reconciliation and creates good jobs for people while demonstrating how British Columbia will become Canada’s new economic engine.” David Eby, Premier, Province of British Columbia

“Our government is proud to provide financial support to this smart, strategic investment in the infrastructure that underpins long-term economic growth. It is not just about moving resources – it’s about strengthening our export capacity, supporting industrial development in the northwest, and unlocking the region’s full potential. This contribution advances reconciliation through meaningful economic inclusion and partnership and helps position BC as a key player in the global critical minerals market.” Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, Province of British Columbia

“At Newmont, we believe in creating enduring value not only through mining gold and copper but also by facilitating community prosperity. Our commitment to the Port of Stewart goes way beyond exporting minerals; it involves empowering our First Nation partners in owning the infrastructure that will define the region.” Abdul Rahman Amoadu, Managing Director Africa and Canada Business Unit, Newmont

ABOUT PORT OF STEWART

Stewart Bulk Terminal (SBT) is in Stewart, British Columbia on 6.0 acres of foreshore located on the northern tip of the Portland Canal. The property is fully permitted and serviced to operate as a deep-sea shipping terminal from the Pacific Northwest. The terminal was originally designed and constructed to provide access to market for the copper concentrate in the region.

In 1994, the Soucie family acquired the facility as it was strategically positioned next to British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and mineral rich, Southeastern Yukon. It has opened market access to current and future mining operations in the region.

Today, SBT employs 6-fulltime employees, while the facility handles approximately 260,000 Metric Tons of Copper and Gold concentrate. The facility currently operates at 50% of it rated capacity.

ABOUT NISGA’A NATION

The Nisga'a Nation is located in the beautiful Nass Valley, northwest of Terrace, BC and just celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the Nisga’a Final Agreement, which came into effect on May 11, 2000. Consisting of approximately 8,500 Nisga’a citizens, the Nisga’a Nation has four villages on Nisga'a Lands: Gitlaxt'aamiks, Gitwinksihlkw, Laxgalts'ap, Gingolx, and urban local societies in Terrace, Prince Rupert/Port Edward, and Vancouver, BC. The Nisga’a Nation and Tahltan Nation have a strong relationship and have collaborated on various successful ventures. The Nisga’a Nation has developed lasting relationships with companies that operate mines and other assets in its Territory and has strong networks within BC, Canada, and many other nations from around the globe.

ABOUT TAHLTAN NATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business partner of TNDLP – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – and owned by Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefit from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDLP’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, fibre-optic communications services, and blue-chip port infrastructure.

ABOUT ARROW GROUP OF COMPANIES

Since 1919, Arrow has been a cornerstone of transportation and distribution across North America. Today, the Arrow Group, comprised of 12 integrated business segments, is a recognized leader in bulk commodity hauling, reload operations, freight management, logistics and consulting, environmental solutions, civil construction, marine services, technology solutions, and biomass power generation. With over 55 divisions spanning the continent, Arrow's extensive reach and unique ability to create synergies between business units enables the delivery of smarter, more resilient, and more efficient supply chains.

ABOUT TAHLTAN NATION

Tahltan Nation’s Territory spans 95,933 square km of Northwest British Columbia or the equivalent of 11 per cent of the province. Tahltan Territory includes 70 per cent of BC’s Golden Triangle – a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector.

The Tahltan Central Government is the administrative body responsible for managing the Tahltan Nation's Rights and Title. The Iskut Band serves as the administrative body for the community of Iskut, while the Tahltan Band serves as the administrative body for the communities of Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.