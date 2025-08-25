Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches #MDAstrong Campaign in September During Historic 75th Anniversary, Kicking Off on Labor Day Weekend

New York, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is launching its milestone #MDAstrong campaign during a historic moment for the organization: its 75th anniversary. The campaign reframes what it means to be “strong,” inviting the neuromuscular disease community and the public to share their own stories and perspectives through social media, storytelling, and fundraising events across the country. Donations may be made at MDA.org/Strong.

“Being strong doesn’t look the same for everyone, and that’s what makes it powerful,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, interim President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “For some, it’s found in family or in caregiving. For others, it’s expressed through creativity, humor, advocacy, or scientific discovery. Our ‘MDA Strong’ campaign honors all the ways members of our community show resilience, whether loudly or quietly, publicly or personally. Every version of ‘strong’ is valid, valuable, and worthy of recognition. Throughout the month, we’re sharing these stories and inviting everyone to continue the momentum we’ve made over the past 75 years to empower the families we serve to live longer, more independent lives through our mission.”

This month-long national initiative will honor the many forms of strength found within the neuromuscular disease community and recognizes September as Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month. MDA will engage with disease specific awareness days including World Duchenne Day (9/7), Myotonic Dystrophy Awareness Day (9/15), Telehealth Awareness Week (9/15-21), OPMD Awareness Day (9/23), International Ataxia Awareness Day (9/25), Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Day (/30), Newborn Screening Awareness Month, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Awareness Month, National Preparedness Awareness Month and more.

“Being strong, to me, is showing up and giving my all, whether I’m on the basketball court, out fishing, or competing in track and field,” said Brayden, MDA Ambassador and U17 National Champion in adaptive shotput. “Living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease means I face challenges every day, but it doesn’t stop me from chasing my goals. MDA Summer Camp gave me the confidence to push for my independence, and I want to use that strength to raise awareness for research that can change lives. I believe we can find a cure for all muscle diseases, and I’m proud to be part of making that happen.”

A Legacy of Strength, A New Chapter of Connection

The #MDAstrong campaign launches at a powerful time in MDA’s history. Labor Day Weekend has long been a cornerstone for the organization, dating back to the original MDA Telethon hosted by Jerry Lewis. This year, the tradition continues with the return of the “Show of Strength” broadcast on KSDK NBC 5 On Your Side in St. Louis to benefit MDA’s mission, hosted live from Grant’s Farm by NBC anchor Mike Bush, who marks his 39th year supporting MDA.

“Every year, I’m reminded of just how strong this community is,” said Mike Bush, longtime MDA supporter and anchor at KSDK NBC 5 On Your Side. “It’s an honor to shine a light on these families, the researchers, and the progress made, and I’m proud to help carry this tradition forward.”

The show will air Sunday, August 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. CT, in prime time, and will feature inspiring stories from families living with neuromuscular conditions, and partners supporting the mission to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for access for this community. Tune-in as the show streams live on NBC’s KSDK.com or on their 5PLUS App. Text the word DONATE to (314) 425-5355 or donate here.

#MDAstrong on Social Media

MDA Ambassadors and influential community creators including Brooke Eby, living with ALS, will help kick off the campaign on social media using #MDAstrong on social media.

“Staying strong with ALS isn’t always easy,” said Brooke Eby, MDA family member and innovative influencer, creator, and fundraiser. “But I’ve found that leaning on humor, community, and support from organizations like Muscular Dystrophy Association make all the difference. I’m excited to be part of sharing my story to connect more families with support and resources and help lift others up and raise awareness and funds for MDA’s mission to support multidisciplinary care centers nationwide, lifesaving research, and advocacy.”

“During this pre-season, when I take the field as Nyheim Miller-Hines, I was carrying more than a football, I was carrying my family’s story and the fight of the entire neuromuscular community,” said Nyheim Miller-Hines, NFL running back for the Los Angeles Chargers and MDA National Spokesperson. “My mom and uncle are living with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and we’ve lost my grandmother to the disease. Adding her name to mine is my way of honoring her strength, remembering those we’ve lost, and raising awareness and funds for research, care, and advocacy. To me, being strong means standing beside the people you love and doing everything you can to push for progress. Together we fight!”

Public Service Announcements are available for media distribution

Download Nyheim Miller-Hines PSA here .

Download the MDA 75th Anniversary PSA here.

MDA’s Strong campaign will include community and influencer engagement on MDA social media channels. Follow @MDAorg and #MDAstrong.

A National Movement of Giving and Connection

In partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), whose historic Fill the Boot campaign began 71 years ago, we will feature more than 370 in-person Fill the Boot events across the country over Labor Day Weekend, bringing communities together to raise funds for neuromuscular disease research and care. Donations to Fill the Boot may be made online at MDA.org/FTB.

“Fire fighters are proud to stand on the frontlines with Muscular Dystrophy Association in our continued commitment to partnership until cures are found” said Edward A. Kelly, General President of the IAFF. “Our members are out in force, boots in hand, because we believe in MDA’s mission and the progress that we’re making together, which has led to over 25 approved FDA treatments for genetic diseases once thought impossible to discover.”

MDA Strong Policy Initiative for NIH Research Funding

In addition to celebrating strength through storytelling, events, and fundraising, MDA is channeling that same energy into advocacy. As part of this milestone campaign, MDA is also mobilizing advocates through its MDA Strong policy initiative to protect and strengthen federal funding for scientific discovery, including research supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The initiative urges members of the neuromuscular community and the public to contact their Congressmembers and oppose any cuts to NIH funding, protecting the legacy of progress already made and continuing the momentum for future breakthroughs for over 300 rare neuromuscular conditions, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“Every breakthrough we’ve ever celebrated started with research, and research starts with funding,” said Paul Melmeyer, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy, MDA. “Your voice is our most powerful tool. When you tell your representatives how NIH-funded research has changed your life, you’re not just sharing a story, you’re driving change. Together, let’s keep NIH strong, keep discovery moving forward, and keep hope alive for millions, starting with one simple step: visit MDA.org/Advocacy and make your voice heard today.”

September Events and Initiatives

MDA will produce a multitude of events throughout September from MDA Muscle Walks, Galas, and Golf outings to community support groups.

Learn more and register at MDA.org/events.

MDA’s Quest Media will feature a new magazine issue, Holiday Product Guide, podcasts, blogs, and newsletters.

Subscribe for free here.

Ways to Participate in #MDAstrong

The campaign will feature opportunities for engagement as follows:

A digital storytelling hub at MDA.org/MDAstrong , where anyone can submit stories, photos, and videos answering: What does strong mean to you?

at , where anyone can submit stories, photos, and videos answering: Weekly social media themes , such as “Strong is… Supporting Each Other” and “Strong is… Building Community,” featuring caregivers, researchers, clinicians, and MDA ambassadors.

, such as “Strong is… Supporting Each Other” and “Strong is… Building Community,” featuring caregivers, researchers, clinicians, and MDA ambassadors. Exclusive donor incentives , including a special 75th anniversary t-shirt for those who give $35.75 or more, donate at MDA.org/Strong .

, including a special for those who give $35.75 or more, donate at . Spotlight profiles of MDA community members living with neuromuscular disease like Brayden, a national adaptive sports champion, Saida, a performing arts student and advocate, and many more.

Media inquiries contact press@mdausa.org.

MDA is grateful for the ongoing support from our partners including:

Transformer Support: International Association of Fire Fighters, CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Visionary Support: Acosta, Albertson’s, Dutch Bros, Mansfield Cares, National Association of Letter Carriers

Leader Support: Biogen, Burn Boot Camp, Genentech, Quality Food Centers, Sarepta Therapeutics

Innovator Support: Argenex, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Circle K, Edgewise Therapeutics, Ed Morse Automotive Group, Fareway Meat & Grocery, GM, Harris Teeter, KFC, Price Chopper, Sampson-Bladen, Shaw’s Star Market Foundation

Champion Support: Apec, Applebee’s, DECA, DirecTV, Florida Turnpike Services, Fulcrum Therapeutics, GPM Investments, Graham’s Marketplace, Graham Enterprise Inc., Wilbur C. and Betty Lou Henderson Foundation, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Pete’s Market, Pfizer, RegenX Bio, Scholar Rock, Steve Furnary, Superior Grocers, UCB, UNFI, United Supermarkets, Womack Machine Supply Co.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. For more information visit MDA75.org.

