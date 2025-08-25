Moneco Advisors’ Managing Partner/CEO Recognized Among Connecticut’s Top Next-Gen Advisors

Fairfield, CT, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Charlie Rocco, JD/MBA, CFP, CIMA took the helm as CEO and Managing Partner of Moneco and the firm’s partnership, he brought with him not only years of financial planning experience from Rocco & Associates in Fairfield, but also a vision for a different kind of advisory firm. One defined by partnership, collaboration across specialties, and a culture of genuine care. Today, that vision is being recognized on a national stage, as Charlie has been named #7 on the Forbes | SHOOK 2025 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for Connecticut. Read the full methodology here.

This honor reflects not just individual leadership, but the collective strength of a firm that refuses to work in silos. At Moneco, their tax, estate, pension, and investment professionals collaborate closely, aligning their dedication and experience around one simple mission: to put clients first, always.

In an industry facing a generational shift, where the average advisor is now 56 years old and nearly 40% are expected to retire within the next decade, Charlie represents a new era of leadership, wise beyond their years. He embodies the next generation’s promise of more collaboration, more empathy, and more focus on purpose over product.



“Being named to the Forbes/Shook Survey list is an honor, but what it reflects most is the unwavering commitment we have to our clients,” said Charlie. “Our focus has never been on accolades; it’s about showing up every day to put clients first, work together as partners, and deliver meaningful outcomes that last. This recognition is a reminder that the future of wealth management is bright and as younger advisors step forward, it’s critical we bring fresh perspective, deep collaboration, and extend our culture of caring to an industry that is ready for renewal. I’m proud of how our firm is leading in that evolution.”

About Moneco Advisors

We have always believed that clients deserve more from their advisors. We built our firm to provide truly client-centric service: in-depth financial planning that puts each client’s needs, priorities, and goals at the center of our relationships. Today, our multigenerational team works collaboratively to address the complete financial lives of our clients—from answering general questions to solving the most complex wealth management challenges. We’ve spent decades refining our client-driven approach and commitment to providing objective, unbiased support. We strive to use our diverse experience, vast resources, and our deep understanding to help give you confidence that your financial future is in good hands. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member SIPC www.sipc.org. Investment Advice offered through Moneco Advisors, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. Third party posts found on this profile do not reflect the views of LPL Financial and have not been reviewed by LPL Financial as to accuracy or completeness. For a list of states in which Moneco is registered to do business, please visit www.monecoadvisors.com.

