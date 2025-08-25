Meritage Homes Publishes 2024 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, “Meritage” or the “Company”), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today published its 2024 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report (the “2024 Report”). Formerly known as the Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the 2024 Report highlights Meritage’s progress surrounding sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts in 2024, along with the integral role they play in the Company’s business, culture and strategy. Meritage continues to provide disclosures under the shareholder-endorsed reporting frameworks of the Sustainability Account Standards Board, the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

“Through our ongoing innovation and focus on operational efficiencies, Meritage delivers both sustainability and affordability to our homebuyers. We build homes that meet customer needs while advancing our broader commitment to corporate responsibility and positioning our business for long-term growth,” shares Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer at Meritage Homes. “This approach reflects our brand promise of delivering a Life.Built.Better.® not just for our customers, but also our employees, realtors, vendor partners, shareholders and the communities in which we live and operate.”

“Building on our commitment to integrity and transparency, we have updated this year’s report name to ‘Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility,’ which we believe best reflects the foundation of our strategy, relationships and actions each and every day,” said Hilla Sferruzza, chief financial officer at Meritage Homes. “Further, to better capture our core values and all of our people-focused initiatives in the workplace, we have also revised our use of the term ‘DEI’ to Inclusion, Culture and Belonging.”

Key highlights from Meritage’s 2024 Report include:

Continued commitment to sustainability by delivering over 15,500 ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

A year-over-year improvement in average HERS Index energy efficiency score of 49, which means the homes delivered by Meritage in 2024 were 51% more energy-efficient than a typical home built in 2006.

Enhanced the accuracy of the greenhouse gas accounting inventory across scopes 1-3 by adopting best-practice calculation methodologies.

Achieved Great Place to Work® Certified status for the second year in a row.

Launched Meritage Cares Assistance Fund, an employer-sponsored relief fund providing tax-advantaged financial assistance to eligible employees.

Celebrated ten years of philanthropic efforts through Meritage Cares, our charitable foundation, which supports meaningful causes selected by employees.

Meritage’s 2024 Report and the related statistics in excel format can be found in full here.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.