Wind Blade Composites Company Evaluation Report 2025 | CNBM, Toray Industries, and China Jushi Lead the Market with Strength in Cement, Carbon Fiber, and Fiberglass

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Blade Composites - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is projected to grow from USD 12.01 billion in 2024 to USD 21.87 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The Wind Blade Composites Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Wind Blade Composites. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 Wind Blade Composites Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

Growth is fueled by increasing investments in onshore and offshore wind energy projects, supportive government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions, and advancements in composite technologies - particularly in glass and carbon fiber materials.



The wind blade composites market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the global transition to renewable energy and the rising need for efficient, durable, and lightweight materials in wind turbine manufacturing. They are used in both onshore and offshore wind turbines. The onshore segment currently holds the largest market share, driven by extensive wind energy deployments in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and India. However, offshore applications are expected to witness rapid growth due to the global push for clean energy and carbon reduction.



Key Players



Key players in the Wind Blade Composites market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

China National Building Material Group Corporation



China National Building Material Group Corporation (CNBM) is a major Chinese state-owned enterprise specializing in construction and building materials. Established in 1984 through the merger of China National Building Materials Group Corporation (CNBM) and China National Materials Group Corporation, has since evolved into the world's largest integrated building materials industry group and a prominent producer of innovative materials. Headquartered in Beijing, the company operates a vertically integrated model encompassing scientific research, manufacturing, and logistics. CNBM's extensive product portfolio includes cement, gypsum board, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and wind turbine blades, with some of the highest annual production capacities globally.



Toray Industries, Inc.



Toray Industries, Inc., founded in 1926 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in advanced materials, synthetic fibers, and chemical technologies. Operating in over 29 countries with approximately 48,000 employees across 308 companies, Toray maintains a diverse business portfolio that includes fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environmental engineering, and life sciences. Toray's subsidiaries, Zoltek and Toray Advanced Composites, are recognized for their innovations in carbon fiber technology, serving key industries such as aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.



China Jushi Co., Ltd.



China Jushi Co., Ltd. is a leading joint-stock company specializing in the production, research, and distribution of fiberglass, as well as the manufacturing of plastic floorboards. Recognized as one of the world's top fiberglass producers, the company operates through three business segments: Glass Fiber and Its Products, Other Products, and Other Business. The core Glass Fiber segment includes a broad portfolio of E-glass and C-glass products, offering over 100 product categories with more than 1,000 specifications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing New Installations of Wind Turbines

3.2.1.2 Increasing Turbine Size

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Raw Material Costs

3.2.2.2 Limited Blade Recycling Technology

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development of Recyclable Resin

3.2.3.2 Increasing Offshore Wind Turbine Installations

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Geopolitical Instability

3.2.4.2 High Capital Investments

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Vacuum Infusion

3.7.1.2 Traditional Molding

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Additive Manufacturing and Robotics

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Methodology

3.8.3 Document Types

3.8.4 Insights

3.8.5 Legal Status

3.8.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.8.7 Top Applicants

3.8.8 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years, 2015-2025

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.11 Impact of Gen Ai/Ai on Wind Blade Composites Market

3.11.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Brand/Product Comparative Analysis

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Fiber Type Footprint

4.6.5.3 Resin Type Footprint

4.6.5.4 Application Footprint

4.6.5.5 Region Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Others



5 Company Profiles

Gurit Services Ag

China National Building Material Group Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Rochling Se & Co. Kg

Sgl Carbon

Dowaksa

Exel Composites

Evonik

Arkema

Teijin Limited

Owens Corning

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Pultrex Ltd

Epsilon Composite

Aeron Composite Limited

Westlake Corporation

Elan Composites

Northern Light Composites

Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd.

Hs Hyosung Advanced Materials

Indore Composite

Reliance Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3g2bg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.