NT Logistics Launches RaaS+, a Stand-Alone Managed Routing Service That Reduces Fleet Costs

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NT Logistics (NT), a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in transportation and supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of Routing as a Service Plus (RaaS+). This new service offering combines advanced routing tools with expert-led service to help shippers reduce transportation costs, streamline fleet planning, and improve delivery efficiency.

“Most companies have routing challenges, but they’re often buried inside spreadsheets or solved manually,” said Lynn Gravely, Founder and CEO of NT Logistics. “RaaS+ turns route trucks into profit machines – maximizing efficiency, cutting miles, and slashing costs — without the price tag or hassle of owning the technology.”

A recent customer analysis demonstrated measurable cost savings and efficiency gains using NT’s RaaS 1.0. In several delivery scenarios, optimized route sequencing reduced mileage by 9% to 27% , including the one case where a 5630 mile route was shortened by more than 150 miles. These results highlight the tangible impact of NT’s approach to routing, showing how data-driven optimization translates directly into lower costs and improved fleet efficiency.

Key Features of RaaS+

The “plus” in RaaS+ refers to the strategic and service-driven elements built into the offering:

Daily route sequencing tailored to changing volumes and constraints

Fleet and asset deployment to match current needs

Networking analysis to uncover routing inefficiencies, high-cost lanes, and rerouting opportunities

Expert oversight to ensure outputs are practical and actionable

“RaaS+ is a complete routing solution, powered by ‘human-in-the loop’ technology, managed by people who do routing and scheduling work every day,” said Alex Fritz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at NT Logistics. “We plan, monitor, and adjust routes as needed – all without the shipper having to touch a platform or hire additional staff.”

RaaS+ is especially valuable for companies managing their own local or regional deliveries, such as food and beverage distributors, consumer goods manufacturers, and private fleets. Instead of investing in costly software or building an internal routing team, these businesses can rely on NT’s experts to deliver daily, ready-to-run routes tailored to their operations. With flexible onboarding via spreadsheet, API, or other formats, customers can typically begin seeing benefits within just two weeks.

RaaS+ can be deployed quickly, with most customers able to begin within two weeks. NT Logistics supports data exchange via spreadsheet, API, or other preferred formats, making onboarding flexible and straightforward.

About NT Logistics

NT Logistics, Inc. , a privately held transportation management and logistics service company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides its national customer base with a full array of transportation and integrated logistics services. As a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider (3PL), the company acts as an intermediary for manufacturers and shippers to distribute products. NT Logistics offers a wealth of business arranged transportation solutions that reduce costs, add value to the supply chain and improve performance. Founded in July 1999, the company has additional offices in Lubbock, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Springdale, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at www.ntlogistics.com .

