Cemtrex Signs Letters of Intent for Two Strategic Acquisitions in Robotics and Aerospace

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a diversified industrial and technology company, today announced it has signed non-binding letters of intent to acquire two profitable U.S.-based businesses — one in industrial robotics integration and the other in aerospace and defense systems engineering. Combined, the two companies are expected to contribute $15–18 million in annual revenue and $2.5–3 million in operating income on a go forward basis, once closed and integrated.

“These potential acquisitions directly align with our long-term strategy to expand into high-value markets with strong macro tailwinds,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO. “We believe both businesses bring meaningful scale, margin, and strategic capabilities to the Cemtrex platform.”

The robotics integrator specializes in automation systems for agriculture and construction, expanding Cemtrex’s footprint in industrial automation and complementing its AIS division. The aerospace and defense firm delivers high-reliability communications and electronics systems for government and commercial customers, adding a new strategic vertical with long-term relevance in national security and space infrastructure.

Combined with Cemtrex’s organic growth initiatives, these acquisitions are expected to position the Company to reach $100 million in total revenue and significantly expand the Company’s operating profit. Coming off its strongest operating performance in years, Cemtrex believes these additions, if closed, will further advance its evolution into a focused, cash-generating platform spanning security technology, industrial services & automation, and next generation defense and space systems.

“This marks a meaningful step toward our goal of building a $150 million+ platform with durable earnings power and attractive operating margins,” Govil added. “Not only do these businesses add revenue and income, they bring long-term capabilities in sectors where the next decade of growth will happen.”

Both transactions are in the diligence phase and are subject to definitive agreements and customary closing conditions. Closings are expected to occur in the fourth calendar quarter of 2025. Cemtrex will provide additional updates as material developments occur.

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

