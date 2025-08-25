Lithium-ion Battery Anode Global Market Forecasts 2025-2030 | Rising Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries and Innovation in Anode Materials Create Major Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Anode Market by Material (Active Anode Materials and Anode Binders), Battery Product (Cell and Battery Pack), End-use (Automotive and Non-automotive), Production Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery anode market is projected to grow from USD 19.06 billion in 2025 to USD 81.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period.

This report offers market leaders and new entrants close approximations of revenue numbers and insights into the competitive landscape. It provides stakeholders with improved market understanding to develop effective strategies and better business positions. Insights on market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities are also included.

This growth is driven by the affordability and sustainability of these solutions that offer cost-effective methods for energy storage in renewable sources, ideal for managing fluctuations in wind and solar power.

Major industry players include Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology (China), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), POSCO FUTURE M (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and SGL Carbon (Germany). These companies are expanding to increase their market share and revenue.

By material, the synthetic graphite segment will account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Synthetic graphite's consistent quality, high purity, and superior performance in high-energy applications make it a preferred choice for premium applications despite its higher production costs. It offers structural uniformity, higher conductivity, and enhanced charge-discharge cycles, suitable for high-performance batteries in electric vehicles and industrial systems. Investments in EV infrastructure and technological advancements are supporting its adoption, with manufacturers focusing on improving production efficiency.

By end use, the non-automotive segment will account for the second-largest share during the forecast period.

This segment includes consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and energy storage systems. The rising popularity of portable devices and stationary energy storage solutions for grid support are key drivers. Industrial applications also contribute to this segment's growth as energy efficiency and sustainability remain global priorities, fostering demand for advanced battery solutions outside the automotive industry.

Europe will account for the second-largest share during the forecast period.

Europe's market is bolstered by regulatory support and a push for clean energy initiatives. The EU's carbon neutrality goals and strict emission norms enhance electric vehicle adoption and renewable energy integration. Significant investments in battery manufacturing and infrastructure, along with the presence of key battery manufacturers, strengthen the regional market. Europe's focus on a circular economy promotes recycling and innovation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of Drivers and Challenges: Increase in demand for EVs, automation needs, industrial applications, and R&D initiatives are driving growth, alongside challenges like storage safety and cost issues.

Increase in demand for EVs, automation needs, industrial applications, and R&D initiatives are driving growth, alongside challenges like storage safety and cost issues. Product Development/Innovation: Details on upcoming technologies and R&D activities in the market.

Details on upcoming technologies and R&D activities in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets and regional analyses.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets and regional analyses. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, materials, geographies, and investments.

Exhaustive information about new products, materials, geographies, and investments. Competitive Assessment: An in-depth review of leading players such as Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 19.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 81.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for EVs

Growing Need for Automation and Battery-Operated Equipment in Industries

Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Industrial Applications

Increasing R&D Initiatives by Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

Challenges

Overheating Issues of Lithium-Ion Batteries

High Cost of Lithium-Ion Battery-Operated Industrial Vehicles

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries in New Applications

Innovation and Technological Advances in Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Materials

