North American Air Compressor Rental Market Report 2025 | Emerging "Air-as-a-Service" Models Revolutionize Air Compressor Rental Market

Driven by rising infrastructure investment, widespread equipment delays, and surging demand across industrial sectors, the North American Air Compressor Rental Market reached nearly $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to hit $2.6 billion by 2031, according to the report. The market experienced significant growth in 2024 compared to the previous year and is now expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, signaling a lasting shift in how companies source compressed air solutions across industries.

Oil and gas operations remain a primary demand driver, particularly for high-pressure applications in remote or off-grid locations. Simultaneously, industrial reshoring, accelerated project schedules, and large-scale infrastructure initiatives are amplifying the requirement for flexible, high-performance rental compressors - solidifying their role in ensuring operational continuity.

The oil-flooded compressor segment continues to dominate, supporting construction and manufacturing applications such as sandblasting, painting, and general industrial operations. In parallel, oil-free compressors are gaining share in sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemical refining, where contamination-free air is critical.

Market dynamics are evolving with the emergence of "Air-as-a-Service" rental models and the adoption of IoT-enabled smart compressors that deliver remote monitoring, noise reduction, and improved energy efficiency. Re-rental activity is on the rise as providers collaborate to meet peak demand and expand geographic coverage.

Challenges persist, including pricing pressure in certain rental categories and skilled labor shortages affecting field support in some regions. Nevertheless, the outlook remains positive, supported by ongoing reshoring initiatives, federal infrastructure investment, and the execution of major capital projects across the U.S. and Canada.

Leading market participants - including Atlas Copco, United Rentals, Aggreko, Sunbelt Rentals, Caterpillar, and Herc Rentals - are actively expanding fleets and service capabilities to address growing demand. Other notable companies profiled in the report include Equipment Share, Rogers Machinery Company, Inc., and Ingersoll Rand, alongside specialized regional providers.

Report Scope

This study focuses on the North American air compressor rental market with geographical coverage of Canada and the United States of America. For purposes of this research, compressed air rental includes both oil-free, oil-flooded, and instrument quality (IQ) units.

This report provides an overview of the air compressor rental market in North America (United States and Canada) and has focused on oil-free diesel, oil-flooded diesel, oil-flooded electric and oil-free electric air compressors. The report is further segmented by class 1 vs class 0, horsepower (HP) range and pressure (psig) range. The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, technology market landscape, and supplier landscape.

The focal point of the analysis remains rental compressors in North America only and does include any other rental equipment products. The total revenue provided in the study is solely the revenue generated from the rental business and does not include any peripheral costs or supplementary materials costs. The scope of this study does not include sales or refurbishment of this equipment. This study only focuses on equipment rented out to customers for use. The scope of the study encompasses the United States and Canada. The base year for the study is 2024 with forecasts to 2031.

This report captures the following information about the North America Rental Air Compressor Equipment Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2024-2031)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Market Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Market Share by Revenue for Competitor, Equipment Type, End-user for both oil-free and oil-flooded air compressor equipment

Strategic Recommendations

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

End-User Categories:

Petrochemical & Refining - Air compressors are used throughout the hydrocarbon and chemical processing industries in places such as refineries, gas plants, petrochemicals, chemicals, and synthetics.

- Air compressors are used throughout the hydrocarbon and chemical processing industries in places such as refineries, gas plants, petrochemicals, chemicals, and synthetics. Pipeline - Refers to pipeline, sewer, and underground utility contractors. Compressors are necessary for continued function and maintenance of the expansive network of subsurface pipeline systems that extend across the nation.

- Refers to pipeline, sewer, and underground utility contractors. Compressors are necessary for continued function and maintenance of the expansive network of subsurface pipeline systems that extend across the nation. Painting & Sandblasting - Air compressors utilized for painting and sandblasting operations.

- Air compressors utilized for painting and sandblasting operations. Mining - The end-user utilizes heat for both process and comfort purposes, extracting ore, coal and/or minerals from the ground.

- The end-user utilizes heat for both process and comfort purposes, extracting ore, coal and/or minerals from the ground. Construction - Refers to any application involved with the construction, alteration and repair of buildings, structures, and other real property. This category is addressed by oil-injected air compressors.

- Refers to any application involved with the construction, alteration and repair of buildings, structures, and other real property. This category is addressed by oil-injected air compressors. General Manufacturing - Refers to any manufacturing operation of component or finished good where an air compressor is temporarily used.

- Refers to any manufacturing operation of component or finished good where an air compressor is temporarily used. Pharmaceutical - Refers to the manufacturing of drugs and other pharmaceutical products.

Refers to the manufacturing of drugs and other pharmaceutical products. Food & Beverage - Refers to air compressors temporarily used for the manufacturing of food and beverage products.

I. Research Scope, Methodology

II. Segmentation by Type of Equipment, End User and Application

III. Executive Summary

Revenues by end user

Major Data Points

North American Air Compressor Revenues, 2024 & 2031

Market trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Main market participants

IV. Strategic Recommendations & Opportunities

V. Market Drivers

VI. Market Restraints

VII. Market Trends

Re- rental dynamics

Smart compressors

"Air-as-a-service" models

Energy efficiency and noise reduction

VIII. Market Data

North American Air Compressor revenues (2024-2031)

Oil-Free Air Compressor revenues (2024-2031)

Oil-Flooded Air Compressor revenues (2024-2031)

North American Air Compressor Rental Market Revenues by Equipment Class (Oil-flooded, Oil-free, Instrument Quality)

North American Air Compressor Rental Market Revenues by Fuel (Diesel, Electric)

North American Air Compressor Rental Market Revenues by Pressure (<50 psi, 51-150 psi, 151-350 psi, >350 psi)

North American Air Compressor Rental Market Revenues by Output (50-100 HP, 101-200 HP, 201-400 HP, 400+ HP)

North American Oil-Free Air Compressor Rental Market Revenues by End User, 2024 (Petrochemical & Refining, General Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Others)

North American Oil-Flooded Air Compressor Rental Market Revenues by End User, 2024 (Construction, Painting and Sandblasting, General Manufacturing, Petrochemical & Refining, Others)

IX. Competitive Landscape

North American Oil-Free Air Compressor Rental Market Share by Company, 2024

North American Oil-Flooded Air Compressor Rental Market Share by Company, 2024

Competitive factors

Quotes from the industry

X. Company Profiles

