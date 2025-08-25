IMDX CFO Andrea James Featured in Empowered Patient Podcast on Democratizing Molecular Diagnostics

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empowered Patient Podcast with Karen Jagoda recently featured Andrea James, Chief Financial Officer of Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (iMDx) (Nasdaq: IMDX), in an episode on “Democratizing Molecular Diagnostics: Transforming Transplant Success.”





In the episode, James discussed iMDx’s mission, the company’s focus on transplant diagnostics, and its strategy to bring testing closer to patients by developing kits that hospitals can run themselves. She also highlighted ongoing clinical development, the regulatory pathway to FDA clearance, and the company’s broader vision of democratizing access to molecular diagnostics both in the U.S. and globally.

In June, the company changed its name from Oncocyte to Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, with a mission to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. James said: “If you think about all of the wonderful the innovations we’ve had in genomics and molecular diagnostics testing, a lot of times those innovations are captured in central labs so they’re not accessible to everyone who might benefit from them. Our mission is to democratize access to these wonderful innovations.”

James elaborated on iMDx’s first commercial focus in transplant monitoring, noting that the company measures a biomarker called donor-derived cell-free DNA. “It looks for fragments of DNA in the blood, which can indicate transplanted organ damage and therefore rejection,” she said.

She emphasized global demand, noting that iMDx offers a research-use-only version of its kit. “We sell a research-use-only version of the kit, and we have, as of our last published information, 10 centers around the world that are using our kits for research,” she said.

James also commented on the company’s visibility with investors: “I think the investor community is just starting to wake up to what we're doing. The closer we get to our FDA data submission by the end of 2025, and hopefully clearance in 2026, I think folks will start to pay a lot more attention. But right now, we're still flying under the radar a bit.”

Karen Jagoda, host of the Empowered Patient Podcast, commented: “Andrea’s insights highlight how iMDx is taking complex molecular testing and making it more accessible and actionable for both doctors and patients. That kind of innovation is exactly what our audience wants to hear about. With the Empowered Patient Podcast, our goal is to spotlight innovators who are democratizing access to care and shaping the future of healthcare and medical research in ways that give patients and doctors new hope.”

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (iMDx), formerly Oncocyte Corp. (OCX), is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes.

About the Empowered Patient Podcast

The Empowered Patient Podcast with Karen Jagoda is a leading show that explores the latest innovations in healthcare and life sciences, including generative AI, novel therapeutics, vaccine, and the changing dynamics across the medical ecosystem. Frequent topics include virtual and digital health, AI and machine learning in discovery and development, value-based care, precision medicine, next-generation cell and gene therapies, vaccines, biomarkers and sequencing, rare diseases, medtech and devices, clinical trials, social determinants of health, chronic disease management and clinician well-being.

The audience includes life science leaders, researchers, medical professionals, patient advocates, digital health entrepreneurs, patients, caregivers, solution providers, students, journalists and investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to, among other things, the Company’s continued development of a regulated kitted assay, regulatory progress, ongoing clinical trial, upcoming webinar(s), the expected impact of MolDx’s final LCD, the Company’s Land and Expand strategy, sales forecasts, product pipeline, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Insight Molecular Diagnostics’ third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests Insight Molecular Diagnostics or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Insight Molecular Diagnostics, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Insight Molecular Diagnostics’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Insight Molecular Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

