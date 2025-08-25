Healthcare Data Monetization Market Report 2025, with Case Studies of Accolade, Tibco Software, Sakura Finetek, Amerisourcebergen, Skygen, Healthverity, and More

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Data Monetization Market by Type (Direct, Indirect), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Medical Technology Companies) & Region- Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare data monetization market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.58 billion in 2025 to USD 1.16 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

This surge is primarily fueled by the increasing volume of medical imaging data, a shift towards enterprise-wide interoperability, and the growing demand for centralized, vendor-neutral platforms that improve imaging workflows. Healthcare digitization initiatives and regulatory support further propel market expansion. Nevertheless, high implementation costs and data migration challenges restrict the adoption of advanced Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) solutions, especially among small to mid-sized healthcare providers.

Services, an indirect data monetization segment, will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The healthcare data monetization market, segmented by type into direct and indirect data monetization, shows the services subsegment of indirect data monetization poised for quick growth. The rising need for specialized expertise in deriving actionable insights from complex health data fuels this trend. As the emphasis on advanced analytics, interoperability, and real-world evidence escalates, service providers aid healthcare organizations in unlocking monetization potential without directly selling data. Key companies such as Innovaccer, Komodo Health, and IQVIA offer platforms that support data integration, predictive modeling, and strategic collaborations, thereby driving revenue through value-based care, research, and product innovation.

The on-premise segment held the largest share in 2024.

By deployment model, on-premise held the largest market share in 2024, owing primarily to advantages in data security, control, and compliance. On-premises solutions facilitate enhanced protection against breaches and unauthorized access by allowing institutions to maintain direct control over their data infrastructure. Regions with stringent data residency laws or limited cloud infrastructure favor this deployment model, bolstering its market significance.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the healthcare data monetization market. This growth is driven by robust digital health initiatives and the expansion of cloud infrastructure. Projects like India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and China's Health Information Platform generate vast health data volumes suitable for monetization. Additionally, investments such as Microsoft's USD 2.2 billion in Malaysia and Fujitsu's cloud-based platform in Japan provide a solid foundation for data monetization.

Key Players in the Healthcare Data Monetization Market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Salesforce, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Sisense Inc., Snowflake Inc., QlikTech International AB, and HealthVerity, among others.

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the healthcare data monetization market, estimating the market size and future growth potential based on type, deployment type, end-user, and region. It provides a competitive analysis of key players, including company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth.

Insights on product development/innovation and market development strategies.

Comprehensive information on emerging markets and market diversification strategies.

Competitive assessment of market shares and growth strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use of External Data Sources

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs)

Growing Volume of Large and Complex Healthcare Datasets

Rising Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Restraints

Lack of Data Standardization and Interoperability

Regulatory Constraints

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Real-World Evidence

Emergence of Personalized Medicine and Genomics

Challenges

Security Concerns

Industry Trends

High Demand for Outcome-Linked Data Monetization due to Surge in Value-Based Care

Significant Demand for Real-World Data (RWD) by Pharma Companies for Drug Development

Emergence of Health Data Marketplaces for Data Exchange

Growth in Consumer-Generated Health Data

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Accolade Reduces Patient Onboarding Time by Deploying AWS-Integrated Data Fabric Solution

Case Study 2: Leading Healthcare Revenue Management Company Adopts Tibco Software to Cut Developer Costs by 50%

Case Study 3: Sakura Finetek Europe Future-Proofs Its Business by Deploying Oracle Cloud Applications

Case Study 4: Amerisourcebergen Gains Finance Efficiencies Using Oracle Cloud EPM

Case Study 5: Skygen Improves Financial Visibility Using Oracle Cloud ERP and EPM

Case Study 6: Health First Uses Azure Synapse Analytics to Create a Data Management Solution and Improve Refresh Speeds by 75%

Case Study 7: Commercial Underwriter Adopts Healthverity's HVID Solution to Calibrate Risks in Insurance Policies

Case Study 8: Pharma Companies Use Healthverity's HVID Solution in Pragmatic Clinical Trials to Track Treatment and Clinically Relevant Outcomes

Case Study 9: Pharma Companies Adopt Healthverity's HVID Solution to Identify Heart Failure Patients

Case Study 10: Pharma Companies Deploy Healthverity Marketplace and Census Solutions for Clinical Trial Analysis

Company Profiles

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Salesforce, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

TIBCO Software Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

QlikTech International AB

Infosys Limited

Sisense Inc.

Accenture

Availity, LLC

Domo, Inc.

Komodo Health, Inc.

Virtusa

Datavant

Infor, Inc.

HealthVerity, Inc.

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Verato

Particle Health, Inc.

Innovaccer, Inc.

H1

Medable Inc.





