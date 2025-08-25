High Purity Sulfuric Acid Company Evaluation Report 2025 | BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, and FUJIFILM Drive Expansion with Strategic Partnerships, Capacity Boosts, and Acquisitions

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Purity Sulfuric Acid - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for High-Purity Sulfuric Acid. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 13 High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



High-purity sulfuric acid (H?SO?) is an ultra-refined chemical compound with purity levels typically exceeding 99%, containing minimal metal and non-metal impurities. Unlike standard grades, it is engineered for precision-critical processes where even trace contaminants can compromise product integrity. It is mainly categorized into electronic-grade (used in semiconductor and electronics fabrication) and ultra-pure-grade (used in pharmaceutical and high-tech chemical synthesis).



The production of high-purity sulfuric acid builds on the traditional contact process - where sulfur dioxide is oxidized to sulfur trioxide over a vanadium pentoxide catalyst and absorbed in water to form - but includes advanced purification steps like distillation, filtration, and chemical treatments to eliminate trace contaminants.



Key Players



Key players in the High-Purity Sulfuric Acid market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

BASF



BASF is a global leader in the chemical industry, renowned for its extensive product portfolio and innovative solutions. The company has significantly expanded its high-purity sulfuric acid production, especially for the semiconductor industry. Through strategic partnerships, such as with Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry in China, BASF has enhanced its production capabilities, which has more than doubled its supply capacity to meet the global demand from electronic manufacturers.



Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.



Headquartered in Japan, Sumitomo Chemical focuses on addressing environmental challenges while enhancing agricultural production. The company recently expanded its high-purity chemical manufacturing capabilities in its Ehime Works, doubling its sulfuric acid capacity. This expansion is critical for meeting the demands of the semiconductor sector, which necessitates high-purity chemicals. Sumitomo's acquisition of US-based Saconix LLC has bolstered its North American supply chain, enhancing its market presence.



FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation



FUJIFILM has positioned itself as a key player by providing highly purified chemicals tailored for the semiconductor industry. The company's acquisition of KMG Chemicals has boosted its capabilities, allowing it to offer sulfuric acid with exceptional purity. This acquisition has strengthened its market position by enhancing production capabilities and broadening its reach within the industry. FUJIFILM's focus remains on innovation in product quality and customer-centric solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Surge in Demand from Semiconductor and Electronics Industries

3.2.1.2 Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical and Renewabl1 Energy Industries

3.2.1.3 Critical for Maintaining High Product Quality and Minimizin1 Costly Defects

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Complex Production, High Manufacturing Costs, and Stringen1 Safety & Environmental Regulations

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Advancements in Production Processes

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Contamination Risks due to Penetration of Metallic Ions

3.3 Impact of Generative Ai

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Use of Generative Ai in High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Market

3.3.3 Impact of Ai on High-Purity Sulfuric Acid Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Methodology

4.6.2 Granted Patents

4.6.2.1 Patent Publication Trends

4.6.3 Insights

4.6.4 Legal Status

4.6.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

4.6.6 Top Applicants

4.7 Key Conferences and Events

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Revenue Analysis

5.5 Brand/Product Comparative Analysis

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.6.1 Stars

5.6.2 Emerging Leaders

5.6.3 Pervasive Players

5.6.4 Participants

5.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.6.5.1 Company Footprint

5.6.5.2 Application Footprint

5.6.5.3 End-Use Industry Footprint

5.6.5.4 Grade Footprint

5.6.5.5 Region Footprint

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.7.1 Progressive Companies

5.7.2 Responsive Companies

5.7.3 Dynamic Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes, 2024

5.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.7.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.8 Competitive Scenario

5.8.1 Deals

5.8.2 Expansions

5.8.3 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Basf

Kanto Kagaku

Ls Mnm Inc.

Chemtrade Logistics

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Pvs Chemicals

Koreazinc

Lanxess

Grillo-Werke Ag

Huizhou Bailihong Holdings Co., Ltd.

Avantor, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corp.

Tama Chemicals Co., Ltd

Crystal Clear Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

Nuova Solmine

Anhui Huaertai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Rci Labscan Limited

Spectrum Chemical

Chung Hwa Chemical Industrial Works, Ltd.

Donau Chemie Ag

Tayca Co., Ltd.

Scharlab S.L.

Marchi Industriale

