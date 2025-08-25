TRUNNANO Achieves Breakthrough in Spherical Aluminum Nitride Powder Production

LUOYANG, China, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading innovator in advanced chemical materials, has announced a major breakthrough in the production of high-purity spherical aluminum nitride (AlN) powder, overcoming long-standing technical challenges in the field. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, the company’s R&D team has successfully developed a proprietary synthesis method that ensures superior sphericity, uniform particle size distribution, and exceptional thermal conductivity—key properties for next-generation electronic and ceramic applications.

"Our spherical AlN powder represents a leap forward in material science," said Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO. "By solving the sphericity and purity issues, we’re empowering industries to push the limits of thermal management and device miniaturization."





Spherical aluminum nitride powder is highly sought after in industries such as semiconductor packaging, high-power LED cooling, and advanced ceramics due to its excellent thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties. However, conventional production methods often result in irregular particle shapes, agglomeration, and impurities, limiting performance in critical applications.

TRUNNANO's R&D team faced several critical challenges in developing high-performance spherical aluminum nitride powder. Traditional methods like carbothermal reduction often produced irregularly shaped particles, compromising packing density and thermal conductivity. Additionally, AlN's tendency to oxidize degraded its thermal properties, while scaling lab-scale techniques to industrial production posed consistency issues. Through persistent experimentation, the team pioneered an advanced plasma-assisted synthesis technique, achieving high purity with minimal oxygen content, tightly controlled particle size distribution, and exceptional sphericity—key advancements that enhance flowability and sintering performance.

This breakthrough unlocks transformative applications across industries. The powder’s superior thermal conductivity makes it ideal for next-gen thermal interface materials (TIMs) in 5G devices and electric vehicles, where efficient heat dissipation is critical. It also enables high-performance ceramic substrates for power electronics and supports additive manufacturing of complex, heat-resistant components. By overcoming sphericity and purity barriers, TRUNNANO’s innovation empowers industries to push the boundaries of miniaturization and thermal management.

Item Tr-01 Tr-10 Tr-30 Tr-50 Tr-80 Tr-120 Average Particle Size (um) 1.0-1.2 5-10 20-40 40-60 70-90 110-130 Particle Shape Near spherical Near spherical Spherical Spherical Spherical Spherical True Density (g/cm3) 3.26 3.26 >3.30 >3.30 >3.30 >3.30 Thermal conductivity (W/m·K) >170 >170 >170 >170 >170 >170 Bulk Density (g/cm3) 0.3-0.5 1.3-1.5 1.4-1.6 1.6-1.8 1.7-1.9 1.7-1.9 Tap Density (g/cm3) 0.7-0.9 1.6-1.8 1.8-2.0 1.8-2.0 1.9-2.1 1.9-2.1

TRUNNANO Specification of Spherical Aluminum Nitride

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

