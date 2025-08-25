Quality Control Laboratory Compliance Course (cGMPs & GLPs) Announced for October 21-22, 2025 – 2 Day Online Event

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMPs and GLPs Course (ONLINE EVENT: October 21-22, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Maintaining compliance in a Quality Control (QC) laboratory is essential to ensuring product safety, data integrity, and regulatory approval. This course provides a comprehensive understanding of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs), helping you navigate complex regulations and avoid costly compliance failures.

FDA inspection and oversight of quality control (QC) laboratories are essential elements of the agency's evaluation of the compliance status of regulated companies representing multiple industries - pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, as well as foods and cosmetics - as well as the contract QC laboratories which service these industries. Lack of compliance can result in severe regulatory actions, criminal liability, fines, and the inability to obtain product approvals.

This course will examine the fundamental requirements for all QC laboratories subject to FDA inspection, recent trends from FDA inspection reports and enforcement actions. In addition, this course will include a list of relevant regulations and guidelines and demonstrate how quality control and quality assurance personnel can monitor industry practices to stay "current" with FDA requirements (cGMPs and GLPs).

Learning Objectives:

Participants in the conference will gain expertise in:

The basics of FDA law and regulations governing QC laboratories responsible for testing research materials, components of FDA-regulated products, and finished FDA-regulated products (pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, cosmetics, and foods).

Laboratory organization, personnel qualification and training requirements.

Documentation and record-keeping requirements, including e-records and data integrity.

Sample integrity requirements.

Management and control of stability (shelf-life) studies.

Analytical methods verification and validation.

Management and control of laboratory instruments.

Management and control of laboratory supplies.

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations.

Consequences of laboratory non-compliance.

Who Should Attend:

Senior directors, managers, supervisors and those who have responsibility for ensuring that QC laboratory operations and practices comply with current good manufacturing practices and good laboratory practices.

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

Research & Development

many more...

COURSE AGENDA

DAY 1

Basics of FDA law and regulations for QC laboratories

What is adulteration? Pharmaceuticals Biologics Medical Devices Foods Cosmetics

What is CGMP? Pharmaceuticals Biologics Medical Devices Foods Cosmetics

What is GLP?

What is AIP?

Contract Laboratories

FDA inspection methodology

Laboratory Organization

Organization

Personnel qualification and training

Documentation and record-keeping requirements

Standard Operating Procedures

Analytical Methods

Raw data (notebooks, print-outs)

Document management (change control, retention)

Part 11 (electronic records and signatures)

Sample integrity requirements

Sample collection

Sample delivery, handling, disposition

Retain samples

Stability (shelf-life) studies

Organization and management

Storage units

Analytical methodology

DAY 2

Analytical methods verification and validation

Protocols

Tests

Documentation

Management and control of laboratory instruments

Qualification

Calibration

Maintenance

Management and control of laboratory supplies

Standards

Reagents, chemicals

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations

Out-of-specification results

Out-of-norm results

Root cause analysis

Documentation

Consequences of laboratory non-compliance



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wu75h0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.