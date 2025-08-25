Geothermal Energy Industry Research Report 2025-2030 | Co-Production of Oil & Gas Wells, Harnessing Low-to-Medium Temperature Resources, and Decarbonization & Energy Security Drive Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geothermal Energy Market by Application (Power generation, Residential & Commercial Heating and Cooling), Temperature (Low, Medium, & High temperature), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geothermal energy market is anticipated to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. This surge is driven by the imperative for renewable power generation, the escalating adoption of ground source heat pumps (GHP), and policies favoring sustainable energy initiatives.

The report predicts market trends and present a detailed analysis of drivers like renewable power demand and government incentives against barriers such as alternative energy competition and exploration costs. Opportunities from advanced technologies and new applications highlight geothermal energy's potential in sustainable development.

Key players in this market include leaders like Ormat, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, GE Vernova, and others, offering extensive geographical presence. The comprehensive analysis covers company profiles, strategies, and market innovations.

Flash Steam Plants Leading the Charge

Within the market, technologies such as binary cycle, flash steam, dry steam plants, ground source heat pumps, and direct systems play key roles. The flash steam plants segment is set to register the highest growth rate, thanks to government policies and advanced technologies in dry steam plants. These plants range from single-flash (0.2-80 MW) to triple-flash (60-150 MW) configurations and are notable for their CO2 emissions of about 27 kg/MWh, contrasting with zero emissions from binary plants.

Power Generation: A Principal Application

Geothermal energy is extensively applied in power generation, as well as residential and commercial heating and cooling. Power generation is projected to remain the most substantial application sector due to the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. Geothermal's distinct advantage over other renewables like wind and solar is driving this trend.

North America's Strategic Position

North America emerges as the second-largest market for geothermal energy. The region's market growth is propelled by technological advancements, strategic regional emphasis on geothermal resources, and significant investments fueling new projects. North America's innovative and financial strengths position it prominently on the global stage.

Innovations and Developments

Technological progress, such as Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) and innovative techniques, expand and diversify geothermal applications, from energy to mineral extraction.

Industry leaders like Mitsubishi Power continue to enhance their capacities, evident in the upgrading of Indonesia's Darajat Geothermal Power Plant.

Market diversification is showcased by Ormat Technologies, enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions like the Blue Mountain geothermal plant in Nevada.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 9.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 13.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Ground Source/Geothermal Heat Pumps

Government Policies and Initiatives

Use of Geothermal Energy for Power Generation

Challenges

Resource Uncertainty and Exploration Risk

Absence of Geothermal Professionals, Consultants, and Businesses

Growing Use of Solar, Wind, Gas, and Other Alternative Renewable Energy Sources

Limited Exploration and Drilling Techniques to Identify and Develop Undiscovered Geothermal Resources

Expensive Geothermal Well Drilling, Leading to High Upfront Project Costs

Opportunities

Co-Production and Conversion of Oil & Gas Wells for Geothermal Energy

Geothermal Potential for Low- and Medium-Temperature Resources

Decarbonization and Energy Security

Case Studies

Need for Precise Reservoir Management

Elderly Accommodation Center in Meung Sur Loire, France, Uses Geothermal Energy for Heating and Cooling

Feasibility of Geothermal Power in New Markets and Contribution to Local Decarbonization

Industry Trends

Revenue Shifts and New Revenue Pockets for Geothermal Energy System Providers

Company Profiles

Ormat

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ge Vernova

Ansaldo Energia

Fuji Electric

Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation

Siemens Ag

Exergy International Srl

Altarock Energy

Baker Hughes Company

Slb

Halliburton

Nov

Weatherford

Welltec

Mannvit

Nibe Group

Carrier Global Corporation

Danfoss

Trane Technologies

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Viessmann Group

Dandelion Energy

