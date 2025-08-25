Civinity repurchased part of its private bond issue from INVL Bridge Finance ahead of schedule

Civinity has exercised its early redemption right and repurchased €3.69 millions of its private bond issue from INVL Bridge Finance ahead of schedule. The bonds, issued in June 2025, carried a zero coupon and had a 22-month maturity.

Following the partial redemption, the private debt fund INVL Bridge Finance, managed by INVL Asset Management (part of the Invalda INVL group), will remain a bondholder of Civinity, with bonds totalling €4.48 million in nominal value.

The partial redemption was financed with a €4 million loan from Latvia’s Signet Bank to Civinity Group subsidiary Mobilly. A portion of the loan will also be used to complete the final settlement with Mobilly’s shareholders under the 2024 acquisition agreement.

According to Civinity CEO Virgeda Jackaitė, the early redemption will allow the Group to save a significant portion of interest costs:

“When managing the group’s finances, we always strive for the most favourable conditions and the best financial outcome. At this stage, we obtained bank financing under better terms and therefore decided to redeem part of the privately placed bonds ahead of schedule,” said V. Jackaitė.

Civinity is an urban lifestyle company that unites businesses providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions in the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The Group comprises more than 30 companies with over 1,600 employees. In 2024, Civinity’s revenues amounted to €88.5 million, while Pro Forma EBITDA reached €7.4 million. More information can be found https://www.civinity.com/investors/

The person responsible for publishing the information:

Tomas Staškūnas

CFO

El. p. tomas.staskunas@civinity.com

Mob. +370 687 10426