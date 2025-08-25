Husband Material Ministries Announces New Book by Drew Boa: "Outgrow Porn: Find Lasting Freedom Without Fighting an Exhausting Battle—A Man's Guide to Healing"

Colorado Springs, CO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husband Material Ministries, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping men find lasting freedom from pornography, is proud to announce the release of a groundbreaking new book by its founder and CEO, Drew Boa. Titled Outgrow Porn: Find Lasting Freedom Without Fighting an Exhausting Battle—A Man's Guide to Healing, this book offers a compassionate path to wholeness.





Outgrow Porn Book Cover





With a mission to change brains, heal hearts, and restore relationships, Husband Material Ministries has been at the forefront of providing support and resources to men worldwide. This latest publication is a testament to their commitment to empowering individuals with the tools they need to break free from coping strategies they learned in childhood and adolescence.

Outgrow Porn is not just another self-help book; it is a comprehensive guide that delves into the psychological and neurobiological aspects of addiction. Drew Boa draws on his extensive personal experience and professional training to provide readers with practical strategies for achieving lasting freedom without fighting a frustrating, exhausting battle against themselves.

"This book is about more than just quitting pornography," says Drew Boa, CEO of Husband Material Ministries. "It's about changing your brain, healing your heart, and restoring your relationships. I believe that true freedom comes from revealing and healing the root causes of addiction. Heal the boy to free the man."

The book is designed to resonate with men from all walks of life, offering insights that are both relatable and actionable. Readers will find themselves equipped with the knowledge and confidence to embark on a healing adventure of self-awareness, self-compassion, and self-regulation.

Husband Material Ministries continues to expand its global reach, providing invaluable resources and support to men seeking to overcome pornography addiction. Outgrow Porn is set to become an essential resource for anyone looking to find lasting freedom and live a life of integrity.

For more information about Husband Material Ministries, please visit their official website at husbandmaterial.com.

For more information about Outgrow Porn, please visit outgrowporn.com.





Drew Boa (Author)





About Husband Material Ministries



Husband Material Ministries exists to help men achieve lasting freedom from pornography by changing their brains, healing their hearts, and restoring their relationships. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation in Colorado with a global reach.

