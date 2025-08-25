InvestigateTV, Gray Stations Launch New Multiplatform Investigative Initiative Manipulated: A Disinformation Nation

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestigateTV, Gray Media’s award-winning national investigative team, and Gray stations today launched a new multiplatform investigative project to educate viewers about the unseen ways artificial intelligence is impacting various parts of their everyday lives. The project, “Manipulated: A Disinformation Nation,” brings together InvestigateTV’s national unit and Gray’s local newsrooms to explore how AI is already shaping what people see online and how audiences can protect themselves. Stories will air across InvestigateTV’s free streaming apps, on investigatetv.com, and on Gray news platforms nationwide.

The first report in the series, debuting today, exposes the rise of deceptive AI content, including scam campaigns that impersonate trusted sources to stir anger and “civic chaos”. The story also reveals how some popular online creators are using AI to help people spot a dangerous scheme before they are a victim.

“InvestigateTV and our newsrooms are trusted sources in giving viewers insight into how new technology affects their daily lives. By combining our national investigative team with local reporting across our markets, we will empower audiences to educate themselves and avoid being misled,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

In the weeks ahead, the national team will publish additional investigations on topics including AI-driven celebrity spoofs, designer knockoffs that undercut small businesses, and personal videos repackaged into fabricated fundraisers or ads. Each story will emphasize simple steps viewers can take to verify content and avoid scams. Gray stations will report locally on AI’s growing role in government, schools, healthcare, and more. The project will cover all sides of the AI phenomenon, including its innovative and potentially positive aspects.

“This in-depth series will arm our audience with critical information about the rising impact of AI and how to tell the difference between its helpful and harmful applications,” said Lee Zurik, Gray’s Senior Vice President of News Strategy and Innovation.

To support the coverage, InvestigateTV created an interactive page at investigatetv.com/manipulated featuring video explainers and a game that challenges users to distinguish real photos from AI-generated images. The page also provides consumer protection resources and will be updated with new content from across the Gray footprint.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

