Biobanking Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.11 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 9.89% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biobanking Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.89% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Biobanking Market is experiencing significant growth as it supports precision medicine, clinical research, and drug development. With global healthcare systems adopting advanced data storage and biospecimen management, biobanks are becoming critical in driving innovation in medical and pharmaceutical industries.

For a detailed analysis of industry trends and growth drivers, explore the full Biobanking Market.

Browse in-depth TOC

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Biobanking Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine and Genomic Research

The shift toward personalized healthcare is creating a strong demand for advanced biobanking solutions.

Biobanks are increasingly being used to store biospecimens that support genetic studies, biomarker identification, and targeted therapy development.

Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in genomics projects and personalized medicine initiatives.

This trend is prominent in developed regions like North America and Europe, where healthcare innovation is prioritized.

The growing focus on precision medicine is ensuring steady growth for the biobanking market, as research institutions and pharmaceutical firms rely on high-quality biospecimen storage.

2. Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Activities

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding research and development activities to meet rising global healthcare needs.

Biobanks provide researchers access to diverse biological samples that are critical in drug discovery and clinical validation.

Rising incidences of chronic diseases and cancer are increasing the need for biobanks to accelerate innovative drug development.

Companies are also leveraging biobanks to support regulatory approvals through better clinical evidence.

Emerging markets such as China and India are experiencing rapid R&D growth, boosting demand for advanced biobanking solutions across Asia-Pacific.

3. Technological Advancements in Biobanking Solutions

Technology integration is transforming the efficiency and scalability of modern biobanks.

Advanced solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cloud-based platforms are improving sample tracking and security.

Automation systems reduce human error in sample handling, improving operational efficiency.

AI-driven analytics enable researchers to maximize the utility of biospecimens, enhancing research accuracy and speed.

These innovations are making biobanking cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable, encouraging adoption by academic institutions, pharmaceutical firms, and healthcare providers.

Download a free sample to access exclusive insights, data charts, and forecasts from the Biobanking Market Sample Report.

Market Restraints

1. High Operational Costs and Infrastructure Requirements

The biobanking industry faces financial challenges due to high costs associated with setup and maintenance.

Establishing biobanks requires advanced cold storage equipment, backup power systems, and secure IT infrastructure.

Ongoing operational expenses include workforce training, compliance monitoring, and quality assurance.

Smaller research organizations and institutions in developing economies often struggle to afford such facilities.

These financial constraints limit market penetration and slow down the expansion of biobanking infrastructure globally.

2. Data Privacy Concerns and Ethical Issues

The biobanking market is significantly impacted by rising concerns over data security and ethical practices.

Biospecimens are directly linked to sensitive patient data, which raises risks of data breaches and misuse.

Strict regulations like GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the U.S. demand heavy investments in secure IT systems.

Ethical concerns around consent, ownership of biospecimens, and the possibility of genetic data misuse create hesitation among participants.

These challenges limit public trust, slowing down large-scale adoption and participation in biobanking programs.

3. Lack of Standardization and Regulatory Complexity

The absence of globally unified standards is restricting seamless collaboration across the biobanking industry.

Different countries and institutions follow inconsistent protocols for collection, storage, and utilization of samples.

These variations reduce the reliability of biospecimens in large-scale, cross-border research studies.

Complex regulatory approval processes and ethical clearances add operational delays.

Cross-border restrictions on sample sharing further impact international research, creating barriers for pharmaceutical companies and global studies.

Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the Biobanking Market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong government funding, and high adoption of precision medicine. The U.S. leads with extensive genomic research programs and well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Europe follows closely, supported by initiatives like Horizon Europe and strict biobanking regulations ensuring quality and compliance. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, with China, India, and Japan investing in large-scale biobanking projects to support drug discovery, clinical trials, and personalized healthcare expansion.

Key Players

The “Global Biobanking Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Tecan Group Ltd, Lonza, PHC Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton, Brooks Automation, Qiagen N.V., TTP Labtech Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck & Co., Avantor, Inc., Cryoport, Inc., Azenta, Inc.

Biobanking Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type. Application¸Sample Types, and Geography.

Biobanking Market, by Type: Equipment Consumables Services Software Polyamide



Biobanking Market, by Application: Life Science Research Regenerative Medicine Clinical Research Therapeutic Applications





Biobanking Market, by Sample Type:



Blood Products Human Tissues Nucleic Acids Cell Lines Biological Fluids Human Waste Products





Biobanking Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Strategic Insight:

The Biobanking Market presents strong growth potential, fueled by rising demand for personalized medicine, genomic research, and expanding pharmaceutical R&D. However, high operational costs, ethical concerns, and lack of global standardization remain key restraints. North America and Europe lead with advanced infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, while Asia-Pacific offers high-growth opportunities through large-scale investments and expanding clinical trials. For market entry, companies should focus on partnerships with research institutions, invest in automation and secure data platforms, and align with regional regulations to capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen global competitiveness.

To gain complete access with corporate or enterprise licensing, visit the Biobanking Market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Type. Application¸ and Sample Types for focused strategy development.

: Breaks down the market by Type. Application¸ and Sample Types for focused strategy development. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

: Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches. Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption.

: Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report provides actionable insights into market dynamics, helping stakeholders understand growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and emerging trends. It equips decision-makers with data-backed intelligence to enhance strategic planning and market positioning.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Market research professionals seeking in-depth analysis

B2B clients and industrialists exploring healthcare investments

Pharmaceutical & biotech companies engaged in R&D

Policy makers & regulators shaping healthcare frameworks

Investors evaluating long-term growth opportunities





Browse Related Reports:

North America Biobanking Market Size By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissues and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Biobanking Technologies Market Size By Product Type (Equipment, Consumables, Software, Services), By Sample Type (Blood Products, Human Tissues, Nucleic Acids, Cell Lines), By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science Research, Clinical Research, Drug Discovery), By Storage Type (Manual Storage, Automated Storage), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Market Size By Product Type (Ultrasound Systems, Biopsy Guns, Needles and Guides), By Imaging Technique (Transrectal Ultrasound Guided, MRI-Fusion Guided, Transperineal), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Application (Screening, Diagnosis, Monitoring), By Geography, And Forecast

Global DNA/RNA Extraction System Market Size By Product Type (Automated Systems, Manual Systems, Consumables & Reagents), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Research, Forensics), By End-User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories), By Technology (Magnetic Bead-Based Extraction, Silica-Based Extraction), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Bioburden Testing Companies ensuring medical products safety and hygiene

Visualize Biobanking Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook