Future of Automotive Refinish Market 2025-2034

Ottawa, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive refinish market size stood at USD 13.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The automotive refinish market is experiencing a huge hike in recent years due to rising vehicle ownership, rising demands for customizations, and a rising number of accidents due to multiple reasons globally.

Key Highlights of the Automotive Refinish Market

By region, North America dominated the automotive refinish market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By technology, the coatings segment led the automotive refinish market, whereas the thinners and additives segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the passenger cars segment led the automotive refinish market, whereas the commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By end user, the body shops segment dominated the automotive refinish market, whereas the DIY users are expected to grow in the forecast period.

Market Overview

The automotive refinish market is observing a boom in recent period due to multiple reasons aiding the market’s growth. With rising disposable income, a rise in vehicle ownership is observed as well. Hence, it is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. With rising vehicle ownership, there is a hike in the number of accidents as well. Hence, they form another major reason for the growth of the market.

Vehicle customization is also another market booster, as consumers today prefer to customize their vehicles according to their personality. Advanced technology in the form of UV curable coatings and advanced application techniques is also helping the growth of the automotive refinish market. Consumers who wish to restore their vintage beauty with pure luxury and in premium style also contribute to the growth of the market.

New Trends of the Automotive Refinish Market

Shift towards eco-friendly solutions in the form of waterborne and low VOC coatings is helping the growth of the automotive refinish market in recent period.

Use of bio-based and recycled materials in coatings is also helping to lower the carbon footprint, further helping the growth of the automotive refinish market.

Technologically advanced coatings, such as Nano coatings and ceramic coatings, are also helping the growth of the market as they have superior scratch resistance, self-healing properties, and protection against environmental elements.

Demand for diverse color options for customization needs is another major factor for the growth of the automotive refinish market in the recent period.

Market Dynamics

Driver

What are the growth drivers of the Automotive Refinish Market?

Multiple factors are aiding the growth of the automotive refinish market in recent period. Rising disposable income leading to rising vehicle ownership is one of the major reasons for the growth of the automotive refinish market. With rising vehicle ownership, there is also a hike in the chances of accidents, hence it forms another base reason for the growth of the market.

Consumers also prefer to customize their vehicles as per their choice, hence it is also accounted as one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. Advanced technology in the form of advanced coating methods that are eco-friendly as well is also helping to boost the market.

Challenge

What are the Major Challenges affecting the growth of the Automotive Refinish Market?

There are multiple issues lately affecting the growth of the automotive refinish market. Refinish services offered by independent repair shops and aftermarket suppliers acting as competition for the main market are one of the major reasons for the obstruction in the growth of the automotive refinish market.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials, hampering the manufacturing and supply and demand balance, are also affecting the growth of the market. Stringent regulations on the use of eco-friendly products and coatings are another disturbing factor for the growth of the environment.

Opportunity

How is the Integration of AI helping the growth of the Automotive Refinish Market in the foreseeable period?

Integration of AI from the basics to the final product is helping the growth of the automotive refinish market in the foreseeable future. AI-powered systems, helpful for detailed inspection and perfect final results, are helping the growth of the market for improved results. AI is also helpful in analyzing predictive maintenance, helping to estimate the downtime in advance and follow the timely maintenance pattern to avoid any issues.

Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Automotive Refinish Market

North America led the automotive refinish market due to reasons such as rising vehicle ownership, rising demand for vehicle customization, and the rising number of accidents in the region. Rising disposable income leading to rising vehicle ownership forms the base reason for the growth of the market.

Use of advanced technology to monitor the repair stage, along with identifying other factors such as predictive maintenance and use of advanced coating techniques along with eco-friendly materials, also helped the market to grow in the region. The rise of aftermarket services involving collision repair and maintenance facilities also helped the growth of the market.

United States Automotive Refinish Market Trends:

Mature Aftermarket Ecosystem



The U.S. has a well-established automotive aftermarket with a high demand for refinishing services due to a large number of aging vehicles and frequent cosmetic repairs.

Insurance-Driven Repairs



A large portion of refinishing work is covered by insurance, driving demand for high-quality refinish coatings and repair solutions.

Technological Advancement



Widespread adoption of advanced waterborne and UV-cured coatings, as well as digital color-matching tools, is improving efficiency and environmental compliance.

Sustainability Focu



Growing regulatory pressure and consumer demand are pushing for low-VOC, eco-friendly refinish products, prompting innovation from leading U.S.-based manufacturers.

Body Shop Consolidation



Consolidation of collision repair shops is streamlining operations and accelerating adoption of premium refinishing technologies.

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Automotive Refinish Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, helping the growth of the automotive refinish market. Factors such as rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, rising vehicle ownership, high demand for customizations, and rising number of accidents form a major base for the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Regular maintenance and repair of older fleets is also helping the growth of the automotive refinish market. Shift towards eco-friendly coatings to lower the carbon footprint and follow stringent government regulations for the same is also helping the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Market Trends:

Expanding Vehicle Fleet



Rising middle-class income and increasing vehicle ownership are fueling demand for automotive refinishing, especially in urban centers.

Growth of Used Car Market



A booming used car market in India is leading to more refinishing work, including repainting and cosmetic restoration.

Emergence of Organized Repair Chains



Growth of organized multi-brand car service and body repair centers is bringing standardization and better access to high-quality refinishing products.

Foreign Investment & Local Manufacturing



Global paint and coating manufacturers are expanding their footprint in India through joint ventures, local R&D centers, and production facilities.

Cost-Effective Labor and Services



India offers low-cost but skilled labor, making refinishing services more accessible to a broader population, which further supports market expansion.

Segmental Analysis

By Technology

The coatings segment led the automotive refinish market as the segment involves polyurethane, acrylic, and alkyd resins with waterborne and solvent-borne technologies. Rising vehicle ownership, repairs and maintenance after accidents, and rising demands for customization as per the customer’s need form the major reasons for the growth of the segment.

The thinners and additives segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, helping the growth of the automotive refinish market. The segment plays a vital role in the repair and maintenance of a vehicle after an accident scenario. It is also helpful in the customization of a vehicle and its repair and restoration work. The segment plays a vital role in enhancing the look of a vehicle. The segment is also essential for the growth of the market as it helps in repair and maintenance, scratch resistance, self-healing properties, and various other beneficial factors.

By Application

The passenger cars segment dominated the automotive refinish market due to the rising number of passenger vehicles and their maintenance and repair work. Customization of such vehicles is also helping the growth of the market, as the procedure involves multiple steps along with the help of AI integration for perfect results. Rising accidents leading to repair and restoration work are also helping the segment grow further, fueling the growth of the market.

The increasing logistics and transportation needs are helping the growth of the automotive refinish market in the foreseeable future. To maintain the aesthetic value of commercial vehicles, increasing demand for their repairs and maintenance, and the rising number of such vehicles are further fueling the growth of the automotive refinish market. Technological advancements in refinishing products, such as waterborne and low-VOC coatings, being sustainable, are also helping the growth of the market.

By End-User

The body shops segment dominated the automotive refinish market as they manage the repairing and maintaining the aesthetic value of a vehicle, along with taking care of customization needs. The main work of the segment involves repainting, coating, and other related work. The segment also handles various repair needs such as minor scratches, collision damage, and requiring major repair work. The segment requires the use of various materials for the repair work, helping the segment to grow, such as high-quality paints, primers, clear coats, and thinners.

The DIY users segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to rising needs for vehicle customization. Consumers prefer to give a personalized touch to their vehicle as per their needs. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period. The segment involves managing small repair and repainting tasks on your own to give a personalized touch to your vehicle. Small tasks such as dent repair, repainting, refinish coatings, managing tools and accessories, and various other tasks help the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Refinish Market

In July 2025, Nippon Paint, the Japanese major, launched its n-shield PPF in India. The launch marked a strategic and ambitious foray into the growing automotive surface care.

In March 2025, AzkoNobel announced the launch of Sikkens Autowave Optima, a waterborne basecoat, in North America. The launch targets productivity and sustainability, making it a perfect combination for the company to be preferred by vehicle owners and automotive repair shops.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Automotive Refinish Market, designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The Towards Automotive dashboard offers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise market analysis, regional share breakdowns, comprehensive company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive benchmarking, this all-in-one platform is your strategic gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions.

Automotive Refinish Market Top Companies

Berger Paints India Limited

Covestro AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

LLC

BASF SE

Donglai Coating Technology (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.



Automotive Refinish Market Segmentations

By Technology

Paints

Coatings

Primers

Thinners and Additives

By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Motorcycles

Others

By End User

Body Shops

DIY Users

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



