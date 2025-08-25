mapbenefits® Featured in Prominent HR Publication for Revolutionizing Executive Benefit Administration

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mapbenefits®, a SaaS-built platform redefining nonqualified deferred compensation plan administration, has been featured in Manage HR Magazine and awarded the Top Nonqualified Executive Benefit Plan Service for 2025 by their subscribers. This honor recognizes mapbenefits® for its cutting-edge technology, rapid scalability, and commitment to innovation in the executive benefits space.

This award was based on a competitive selection process with nominations submitted by subscribers across the U.S. mapbenefits stood out for its innovation, market impact, and the measurable value delivered to clients.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s effort and commitment to constant improvement and doing things differently,” said Katie Censoplano, Vice President of Operations at mapbenefits®. “We didn’t just build a platform—we built a movement to modernize and simplify an often-overlooked, complex space.”

What mapbenefits® Is— and Why It Matters

mapbenefits® is a secure, cloud-based platform purpose-built to streamline the implementation and administration of nonqualified deferred compensation plans (NQDCPs). Designed to simplify complexity, it delivers clarity and control to both plan sponsors and participants.

Built on Salesforce’s Force.com infrastructure and developed with SQL Server and .NET technologies, mapbenefits® reflects over 80 years of combined NQDC expertise and 20+ years of cloud-based tech innovation. It’s fast, scalable, secure—and continuously evolving.

“Client feedback drives every improvement,” said Jackson Shelton, Product Lead at mapbenefits®. “We’re committed to delivering a responsive platform that adapts, improves, and keeps pace with the dynamic needs of executive benefit plans.”

Constant Innovation, Practical Results

The mapbenefits® team has cultivated a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement. Each feature, automation, and enhancement is driven by a shared mission: simplify complexity, remove friction, automate processes, and deliver measurable value to every stakeholder involved.

The feature in Manage HR Magazine also recounts a real-world example where mapbenefits® was able to showcase their commitment to innovation in the executive benefits space. (See article for the story)

“mapbenefits® was born out of necessity— but it continues to thrive because of relentless innovation and client-focused execution,” said Todd Mezrah, founder of mapbenefits®. “We’re always building forward—never backward.”

Read the full article in Manage HR Magazine: https://www.managehrmagazine.com/mapbenefits

Learn more about our platform at: https://www.mapbenefits.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64402bbc-90bd-4a95-9248-f9d4241c71ff