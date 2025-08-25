Global Multifunctional Printer (MFP) Market to Reach US$ 66.2 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multifunctional printer market was valued at US$ 39.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 66.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Today, the analysis multifunctional printer market reveals a dynamic shift in adoption and user behavior, underpinned by strong shipment volumes and rapidly evolving product features. Global shipments for MFPs are forecast to surpass 143 million units this year, with a pronounced tilt toward A4 and compact models favored by small teams and decentralized offices. Over 121 new MFP products were launched globally in 2024 alone, reflecting intense innovation cycles among leading manufacturers. Inkjet MFPs now account for over half of all unit shipments, while laser-based models continue to dominate in large office and enterprise settings.

In North America, A3 models remain a staple for organizations printing more than 5,000 pages monthly, but nearly 70% of new product introductions in 2025 are A4-centric, mirroring the global hybrid work trend. Energy-saving modes and mobile printing features have become standard, with virtually all leading MFPs now offering remote monitoring and encrypted print queues for compliance. The sector is also experiencing robust expansion in managed print services, propelled by the increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses: for instance, Canada reported 1.19 million small businesses and 23,395 midsized firms active as of 2024, creating new avenues for MFP adoption and service contracts.

Key Findings in Multifunctional Printer Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 66.2 billion CAGR 5.8% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (34%) By Type Laser Multifunctional Printer (56%) By Output Monochrome (58%) By Connectivity Wired (Largest) Top Drivers Increasing demand for efficient and streamlined document workflow solutions.

Growing adoption of MFPs in small and medium-sized enterprises.

The need for robust security features to protect sensitive data. Top Trends Integration of cloud-based services for seamless printing and scanning.

Shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly printing solutions and practices.

The rise of smart printers with AI and IoT capabilities. Top Challenges The increasing pace of digitalization and the move toward paperless offices.

Addressing the environmental impact of printer consumables and energy consumption.

Heightened cybersecurity threats targeting network-connected printers and sensitive data.

Industry Leaders Showcase Financial Strength and Strategic Vision

Key competitors across the multifunctional printer market are navigating this evolving landscape with robust financial results. Canon’s printing division revenue stood at ¥2,522.7 billion in 2024, with a 2025 revenue forecast of ¥2.56 trillion. The company reported a 7.1% increase in overall net sales in Q1 2025. Looking at the full-year 2025 projections, Canon anticipates ¥4.65 trillion in net sales alongside an operating profit of ¥466 billion.

By Q2 2025, performance remained strong: total sales reached ¥1 trillion 140.2 billion, supported by an operating profit of ¥117.8 billion and net income of ¥83.7 billion. For the first half of 2025, Canon’s sales stood at ¥2 trillion 198.6 billion, with an operating profit of ¥214.3 billion and net income of ¥155.9 billion. Shareholder-focused initiatives add another layer of strategy, with a ¥100 billion share buyback program and an annual dividend increase to ¥155 per share, expected to further rise to ¥160 in 2025.

Brother and Konica Minolta Detail Strong Segment Performance

Other top players are also demonstrating solid growth. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Brother reported revenues of ¥822.93 billion, reflecting a modest increase of ¥7.66 billion from the previous year. With 40,538 employees in 2024, Brother’s Q1 2024 sales totaled ¥214.7 billion, supported by a business segment profit of ¥22.8 billion. The Printing & Solutions segment in the multifunctional printer market alone generated ¥134.3 billion, dominated by communication and printing equipment at ¥116.9 billion. Looking forward, Brother targets full-year 2024 sales of ¥880 billion, with its Printing & Solutions division expected to contribute ¥522.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Konica Minolta’s fiscal year 2024 revenues reached ¥1,127.9 billion. Within this, the Digital Workplace business segment brought in ¥616.4 billion, contributing a profit of ¥35.8 billion. The office solutions line of the segment generated ¥524.5 billion in revenue. On a regional note, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Australia recorded revenue of $226.25 million in 2024 with a local workforce of 450 employees.

A Decisive Market Shift Towards Versatile A4 MFP Models

Product strategies are shifting noticeably toward A4 multifunctional devices in the multifunctional printer market. The number of available A4 MFP models increased from 214 in the first half of 2023 to 239 by the second half of 2024. In comparison, A3 MFP availability remained at 215 in the same period. European MFP launches in 2024 were evenly balanced, with a 50/50 split between A3 and A4 devices.

This trend is also evident across vendor offerings. By Q4 2024, Lexmark offered 40 A4 models, while Kyocera had 31 of its own. Brother focused exclusively on this segment, with 19 available models. Industry alignment is clear: A4 devices are now viewed as the ideal choice for small teams of one to five people, reflecting the modern shift toward decentralized office setups.

Technology and Innovation Drive the Future of Printing

Technological advancement continues to reshape the multifunctional printer market landscape. Security has emerged as a critical concern, with a Xerox 2024 report revealing the average financial impact of a single print-related data breach reached £1,028,346. Performance innovation also persists—Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series supports scanning speeds of up to 270 ipm and printing speeds of up to 70 ppm.

Artificial intelligence is becoming standard, enabling predictive maintenance and automated supply ordering across 2024 and 2025 models. At the same time, cloud integration is expanding rapidly. In June 2025, Kyocera introduced Kyocera Cloud Capture (KCC), a cloud-based document capture solution. Similarly, in May 2025, Canon launched its AI-powered imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 MFP models, signaling a new phase of innovation for the sector.

The Dynamic Interplay Between Inkjet and Laser Technologies

The rivalry between inkjet and laser printing technologies continues to intensify across the multifunctional printer market. In Q1 2025, Canon’s refillable ink tank inkjet sales rose 20%, while its laser printer sales increased by 15.5% year-over-year, highlighting rising demand for both technologies.

Epson continues to drive competition with its PrecisionCore Inkjet Technology, designed to challenge lasers on both cost and efficiency in 2025. Capacity expansion is underway as Epson aims to quadruple its printhead production by late 2025. On the digital press side, HP is enhancing its PageWide Web Presses in 2025 with a new Bonding Agent to boost print quality. Supporting this momentum, analysts at Smithers forecast digital press sales climbing to $5.9 billion by 2028, up from $5.5 billion in 2022.

Targeting Key End-User Segments for Strategic Market Growth

Understanding customer segments has become central to market strategies. Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) emerged as a leading growth driver for the multifunctional printer market in both 2024 and 2025. In Canada alone, 1.19 million small businesses and 23,395 medium-sized enterprises represent a large customer base. Correspondingly, SMBs contributed 35.48% of the global MFP market in 2024.

At the enterprise level, large organizations are equally critical. They represented 72% of the managed print services market in 2024, underlining their role in strengthening recurring revenue models.

Analyzing Distribution Channels and Go-To-Market Strategies

Distribution dynamics are also transforming. In 2024, direct/OEM sales captured 36.92% of the MFP market’s distribution share. In the managed print services space, printer/copier manufacturers dominated at 41%, consolidating their position as leading service providers. Nonetheless, channel diversification is underway. System integrators and resellers are increasingly important, with this channel projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR through 2030, signaling a meaningful shift in how print solutions are delivered to customers.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices Now Core Market Demands

Environmental priorities are becoming integral to the multifunctional printer market innovation. By 2024, newer MFP models included advanced energy-saving modes designed to cut both electricity costs and environmental impact. Manufacturers also focused on durability, producing longer-lasting units to minimize e-waste.

By 2025, eco-friendly features became mainstream, with soy-based inks and recycled paper adoption expanding in line with corporate responsibility targets and rising customer preference for sustainable printing solutions.

