Developer establishes a $150,000 grant program to help families get into homes with ‘free money’

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada West Group, a North Vancouver-based developer and builder with more than 20 years of experience creating quality multi-family homes, is introducing a new cash grant program designed to help families and individuals close the gap to home ownership in the Lower Mainland’s housing market.

The family-owned business has set aside $150,000 in direct cash grants for buyers who are ready to purchase but are struggling to save the final amount needed to close on their desired home.

“We’ve always built homes for families,” says Arash Haidari, Vice President of Business Development at Canada West Group. “Comfort, livability, and quality is what we know families want to see. But we’ve been seeing how hard it is for people to get into homes. With the cost of living rising, the biggest challenge today is being able to save enough to take that last step into the market. This grant program is about giving families that chance.”

How it works

Potential homebuyers can apply through the Canada West website - canadawestbuilds.com/grant - by completing a short form to start their grant qualification process. If the applicant is selected, the amount of the grant will be a portion of the $150,000 grant allocation, commensurate with the money they need to close a negotiated deal.

“For example, a family that is $10,000 short would need more than a year and a half of saving $500-a-month to bridge the gap. With Canada West’s grant program, they could purchase their home now,” states Arash Haidari. “It is a great time to buy now because there is product available at reasonable prices, but with fewer projects being launched, buyers may face a significant shortage of homes within the next two to three years.”

Grants are currently available for AAVAND, a six-storey wood-framed condominium named after Arash Haidari’s son. Located in Coquitlam West’s Oakdale neighbourhood, Aavand is nearing completion with only 23 homes remaining, ranging from one to three bedrooms. All but one are priced under $1-million making them attractive options for first-time home buyers and growing families. With occupancy set for late Fall 2025 and limited availability, interested buyers are encouraged to apply early to take occupancy of their new home this year.

“This isn’t a discount or marketing gimmick – it’s cash for people who qualify for a grant by demonstrating real need,” adds Arash Haidari. “We know many families are doing everything right but are still falling short. This program is designed to make a meaningful difference, and we plan to expand it to our future projects as well.”

Those selected for the grant will have qualified for mortgages and signed a purchase agreement for one of the 23 suites available. They will receive a cheque for the grant once the seven-day recission period has ended.

For more information contact:

ARASH HAIDARI

VP Business Development

Canada West Group

Ph: 604-764-1510

arash@canadawestgroup.com

canadawestbuilds.com