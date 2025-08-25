Call for Experts To Advance TEFCA Implementation

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™) Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) announced last month the establishment of TEFCA workstreams to hear more from experts in the field on how to improve TEFCA. Last week, the RCE launched an open call for individuals interested in sharing their expertise to help advance TEFCA implementation. This supports the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s (ASTP/ONC’s) efforts to increase transparency and provide more opportunities for non-TEFCA participants to engage.

This call for experts comes as the TEFCA community grows to more than 9,400 organizations sharing more than 39 million documents to date.

“Our goal is to identify a set of experts who can make themselves available on short notice to participate in specific, time-limited workstreams during the course of the next year,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project and TEFCA RCE Lead. “We’re eager to bring in new voices to engage with TEFCA, even if they are not yet formally participating in TEFCA.”

The RCE seeks experts in health care operations, payment, public health, privacy, individual access services, security, and standards implementation from a wide range of health information exchange roles, such as providers, payers, public health, consumers/caregivers, technology vendors, health information exchanges, and others.

If you are interested in participating, please fill out the web form by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 4.

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Interoperability Matters cooperative brings together experts from across the private sector and government in workgroups to identify, prioritize, and solve the most pressing challenges to health information exchange. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCE®) for the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA™). For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org .

