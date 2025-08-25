JuCoin and Nasdaq-Listed Connexa Launch $500 Million Joint Venture to Establish aiRWA Exchange for Real-World Asset Trading





Strategic Partnership Creates Comprehensive Digital Asset Infrastructure Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Innovation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuCoin, a leading service-driven cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a landmark $500 million joint venture agreement with Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: YYAI) to establish aiRWA, a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange specializing in real-world asset tokenization.

The partnership combines JuCoin's proven digital asset platform serving over 50 million global users with Connexa's traditional finance expertise and public market credentials to create comprehensive infrastructure for institutional and retail RWA trading.

$500 Million Infrastructure Investment

Under the joint venture agreement, each company commits $250 million to establish aiRWA's operational foundation. The substantial capital commitment enables comprehensive development across three core business verticals:

Advanced Exchange Operations: Institutional-grade trading platform featuring deep liquidity pools, cross-chain technology, and multi-asset support including NFTs, DeFi tokens, and derivatives.

Enterprise Digital Asset Custody: Bank-level security frameworks with institutional-grade risk controls designed specifically for tokenized real-world assets.

Integrated Fiat Services: Cross-border payment infrastructure, settlement services, and seamless fiat-to-crypto conversion capabilities serving global markets.

"This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how traditional assets access blockchain technology benefits," said JuCoin CEO Sammi Li. "By combining our digital asset expertise with Connexa's traditional finance capabilities, we're creating infrastructure that serves both institutional investors and retail participants."

Addressing the $46 Trillion RWA Opportunity

Real-world asset tokenization enables fractional ownership of physical assets including real estate, government bonds, commodities, and fine art through blockchain technology. Industry projections suggest the tokenized asset market could reach $10-16 trillion by 2030, with optimistic estimates approaching $46 trillion as institutional adoption accelerates.

aiRWA addresses current market limitations through specialized infrastructure designed for tokenized assets rather than adapting existing cryptocurrency trading systems. The platform provides regulated institutions with familiar compliance frameworks while delivering blockchain technology's efficiency and transparency benefits.

Comprehensive Digital Finance Ecosystem

The partnership extends far beyond exchange operations to encompass multiple strategic initiatives:

USDR Stablecoin Launch: Joint development of a new Asia-focused stablecoin with infrastructure spanning cross-border payments, DeFi application development, and multi-blockchain deployment across Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and TRON networks.

Traditional Finance Integration: Collaborative development of cryptocurrency index funds, blockchain-themed ETFs, enhanced fund management systems, and integrated fiat-crypto payment channels.

AI-Driven Financial Technology: Joint R&D initiatives optimizing market trend analysis, building intelligent trading algorithms, delivering personalized user experiences, and advancing smart contract auditing with AI-assisted compliance monitoring.

Digital Securities Innovation: Comprehensive asset tokenization capabilities and digital securities issuance systems designed to bridge conventional and decentralized finance systems.

The collaboration leverages JuCoin's comprehensive ecosystem, including JuChain blockchain infrastructure, to create integrated user experiences spanning multiple digital asset categories.

Market Leadership Through Strategic Alignment

Connexa brings traditional finance expertise through its Nasdaq listing and SEC compliance frameworks, providing institutional credibility essential for mainstream RWA adoption. JuCoin contributes established cryptocurrency exchange operations, blockchain infrastructure, and a global user base exceeding 50 million participants across 30+ countries.

Development Timeline and Regulatory Framework

aiRWA development will proceed throughout 2025 with initial platform capabilities expected to launch by year-end. The joint venture prioritizes regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring institutional participation requirements are met while maintaining technological innovation capabilities.

Both companies maintain ongoing engagement with regulatory authorities to ensure aiRWA operations align with evolving digital asset frameworks across Asia-Pacific and North American markets.

About JuCoin

Founded in 2013, JuCoin has evolved into the world's first service-driven crypto ecosystem, serving over 50 million users across 30+ countries. Following strategic transformation in 2024, JuCoin operates a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem encompassing exchange services, JuChain blockchain infrastructure, and JuOne smartphone hardware. The platform prioritizes user success through seamless integration of centralized security with decentralized opportunities.

