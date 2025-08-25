BTR UP Launches New Tiered Investment Platform

San Francisco, CA , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTR UP, the digital asset investment platform operated by Btr Capital Management Inc, has rolled out a redesigned set of investment tiers, offering participants clear entry points and transparent daily returns.





Registered in California since 1989 under company number C1642098, Btr Capital Management Inc brings more than three decades of corporate standing into the fast-evolving blockchain economy. The company is led by director Anna Formicola and maintains its business headquarters in San Francisco.

Transparent Structure

The newly updated product tiers — ranging from the Starter Plan at $10 to the flagship Titan Plan at $9,888 — provide investors with daily USDT returns and defined cycle lengths. For example, the Starter Plan offers a 10-day cycle with a daily return of 2.08 USDT, while the Infinity Plan projects 1,040 USDT in daily earnings over 90 days, with total cycle returns approaching 93,600 USDT.

Industry observers say the structure demonstrates a shift toward predictability and transparency in crypto-based passive income opportunities. Each plan includes precise daily, monthly, and total cycle return calculations, designed to help participants understand potential outcomes before committing.

A Legacy of Credibility

Company representatives emphasize that the platform is underpinned by verified corporate registration and compliance. According to filings with California’s Secretary of State, Btr Capital Management Inc has maintained “active” status for more than 35 years.

In an industry often challenged by credibility concerns, analysts point to such long-standing incorporation records as a key differentiator. “Having a company with established legal roots in the U.S. sets BTR UP apart from many younger, less transparent ventures,” said one blockchain compliance researcher.

Looking Ahead

With its tiered investment products and corporate transparency, BTR UP is positioning itself as a global participant in blockchain-enabled finance. The company says its approach offers “clarity, accessibility, and real results” to individuals entering the digital asset investment space.

As cryptocurrency markets continue to expand, BTR UP’s blend of historic corporate foundation and modernized tier-based returns may signal a template for how traditional companies adapt to Web3 opportunities.

