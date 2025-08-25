Water for Injection Market Size to Surpass USD 87.39 Billion by 2034 Boosted by Growth in Gene and Cell Therapies

Ottawa, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to Precedence Research, the global water for injection market size accounted for USD 37.99 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 42.13 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 87.39 billion by 2034.

In terms of CAGR, the market is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.70% from 2025 to 2034. The growing expansion of the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sector and the rising demand for injectable drugs drive the market growth.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/5803

Water for Injection Market Key Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of 39.72% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 10.07% from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the formulated parental drugs segment captured the largest market share of 65.02% in 2024.

By application, the solvent segment is growing at a notable CAGR of 9.76% from 2025 to 2034.

segment is growing at a notable CAGR of 9.76% from 2025 to 2034. By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the biggest market share of 43.05% in 2024.

By end-user, the research institutes segment is poised to grow at a solid CAGR of 9.73% between 2025 and 2034.

Water for Injection Market Size Analysis (USD Billion) 2022 to 2024

Water for Injection Market Size Analysis (USD Billion) By Application 2022 to 2024

Application 2022 2023 2024 Formulate Parenteral Drugs 17.80 19.91 22.21 Solvent 5.64 6.31 7.04 Cleaning Agents 3.95 4.41 4.91



Water for Injection Market Size Analysis (USD Billion) By End-User 2022 to 2024



End User 2022 2023 2024 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies 11.78 13.18 14.71 Research Institutes 10.15 11.35 12.66 Others 5.46 6.10 6.79



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/5803

Water for Injection Market Overview

Water for injection (WFI) is a high-quality purified water used for the production of pharmaceutical products. It uses purification methods like reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, & distillation to remove contamination like organic carbon, metals, and nitrates. WFI is pyrogen-free & sterile and is used as a solvent in the dilution of drugs.

It is widely used as a cleaning agent to clean vials, stoppers, caps, and other medical equipment. It maintains the integrity of injectable medications and enhances the efficacy of drugs. The applications of WFI are wound cleansing, sterile rinsing of surgical procedures, parenteral medications, and drug administration.

What are the types of Water for Injection?

Types Description Use Sterile Water for Injection Dissolves or dilutes drugs for intravenous administration and injection. Injectable medications

Pain management

Cell culture applications Bacteriostatic Water for Injection Prevent the growth of the bacteria and reconstitute medications for injection Hormone injections

Research & laboratory use

Hormone Injection



➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/water-for-injection-market

Major Trends in Water for Injection Market:

Shift Toward Multi-Use Systems



Pharmaceutical companies are investing in multi-use WFI systems that support both hot and cold production, allowing for greater flexibility in manufacturing processes.

Increased Adoption of Membrane-Based Technologies



Membrane-based filtration (e.g., ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis) is becoming more popular due to its energy efficiency, lower operational costs, and regulatory acceptance.

Growing Preference for Cold WFI Production



With regulatory bodies now permitting cold WFI production (e.g., using reverse osmosis), manufacturers are moving away from traditional distillation methods to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints.

Modular Skid-Mounted Systems



There is a rise in demand for modular, skid-mounted WFI generation units that offer plug-and-play installation, scalability, and faster time to market.

Regulatory Harmonization Across Regions



The WFI market is seeing accelerated globalization as regulatory standards across the US, EU, and Asia converge, making it easier for equipment manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to expand internationally.

Water for Injection Market Opportunity:

Growing Chronic Diseases Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and diabetes increases demand for injectable medications that require water for injection. The increasing need for monoclonal antibodies in treating chronic conditions increases demand for WFI to maintain efficacy. The growing development of gene therapy and immunotherapy for treating chronic conditions increases demand for WFI.

The focus on the development of injectable therapies increases the adoption of WFI as a diluent & solvent. The aging population and growing age-related chronic conditions increase demand for WFI for the development of medications. The advancements in drug delivery systems, like infusion pumps and pre-filled syringes, increase the demand for WFI. The increasing development of new therapies for the treatment of chronic conditions increases the adoption of WFI. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases creates an opportunity for the water for injection market.

Water For Injection Market Challenges and Limitations:

High Production Cost Restricts Growth of the Water For Injection Market

With several benefits of the water for injection in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, the high production cost limits the expansion of the market. Factors like the complex purification process, high maintenance, need for specialized equipment, and stricter quality standards are responsible for the high production cost.

The stricter quality standards, like JP, USP, and EP, for less microbial contamination require a high cost. The complex purification processes, like reverse osmosis, electro-deionization, distillation, and ultrafiltration, increase the production cost. The need for specialized equipment like UF filters, stills, & RO systems, and energy-intensive processes requires high cost. The need for ongoing maintenance and cleaning equipment increases the cost. The high production cost hampers the growth of the water for injection market.

Water for Injection Market Report Scope



Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 34.16 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 37.99 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 67.99 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 87.39 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 9.70% Dominating Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region (2025-2034) Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Application, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Water For Injection Market Key Regional Analysis

How Big is the U.S. Water for Injection Market?

The U.S. water for injection market size reached USD 10.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 12 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 27.92 billion by 2034, representing a solid CAGR of 9.84% from 2025 to 2034.

The Complete Study is Immediately Accessible | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/5803

How North America Dominated the Water for Injection Market?

North America dominated the water for injection market in 2024 due to the strong presence of an advanced healthcare system and ongoing research & development in the pharmaceutical industry increases demand for water for injection. The stricter regulations, like the USP & the US FDA, and a strong focus on biopharmaceutical production, increase the adoption of water for injection. The increasing demand for injectable pharmaceuticals like gene therapies & monoclonal antibodies, and heavy investment in the WFI manufacturing, drives the overall growth of the market.

Why does Asia Pacific Experience the Fastest Growth in the Water for Injection Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing production of vaccines and generics increases demand for water for injection. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for injectable medications increase the adoption of WFI.

The strong government support for the pharmaceutical production and focus on the development of an advanced water treatment system increase the adoption of WFI. The growing expansion of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing utilization of generic drugs support the overall growth of the market.

Water For Injection Market Segmentation Analysis

Application Analysis

The formulated parental drugs segment dominated the water for injection market in 2024. The focus on preventing contamination and the need for ensuring drug stability increases the adoption of formulated parental drugs. The stricter regulations standards like USP & EP, and the increasing production of injectable drugs, increase demand for formulated parental drugs.

The ongoing technological advancements in water purification and the focus on cleaning manufacturing equipment increase the production of formulated parental drugs, driving the overall growth of the market.

The solvent segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing development of personalised medicines and biologics increases demand for solvents. The increasing manufacturing of single-use systems fuels the adoption of solvents. The growing production of vaccines and increasing development of injectable drugs increase the demand for solvents. The expansion of biopharmaceuticals like biosimilars and biologics increases the adoption of solvent, supporting the overall growth of the market.

End User Analysis

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share in the water for injection market in 2024. The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies increases the demand for WFI. The growing expansion of biopharmaceuticals and increasing development of personalised medicines increase demand for WFI.

The growing adoption of injectable medications and stringent regulations in pharmaceutical manufacturing increases demand for WFI. The growing development of new medications and the growing biopharmaceutical sector increases the adoption of WFI, driving the overall growth of the market.

The research institutes segment is significantly growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing investment in the research & development of new drugs increases demand for WFI. The focus of research institutes on clinical trials for maintaining integrity and preparing injectable medications helps market growth. The stricter regulations for water quality and the focus of research institutes on consistent water purity increase the production of water for injection, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Water For Injection Market Top Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Eurocrit Labs International

Evoqua Water Technologies

Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies

ICU Medical Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

B. Braun Melsungen AG

SteriCare Solutions

Veltek Associates, Inc.



Latest Announcements by Industry Leaders

In December 2024, CN Water and its partner BWT Pharma and BioTech launched Cold/Ambient Water for Injection technology to the Indian pharmaceutical industry through its OSMOTRON WFI product. This technology reduces energy consumption significantly in the pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.



Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Asahi Kasei launched a membrane system to produce water for injection. The system lowers carbon dioxide emissions and reduces the cost of energy. The system is applicable in fields like biotechnology, environmental protection, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and food processing. (Source: https://www.asahi-kasei.com)

In May 2024, Avenacy launched magnesium sulfate in water for injection in the United States. The new solution is available in various formulations like 4g/50mL, 2g/50mL, & 4g/100mL and is present in ready-to-use bags. The solution streamlines inventory, minimizes dosage inaccuracies, and enhances patient safety. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)

Water for Injection Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Formulated Parental Drugs

Solvent

Cell Culture Media Laboratory Reagents Synthesis of Drugs Others

Cleaning Agents

Rinsing Vessels Cleaning Equipment Cleaned primary Packaging Materials



By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway



Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina



Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/5803

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter



✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Membrane Filtration Market: Discover why advanced purification and sustainability trends are driving adoption across industries

➡️ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Analyze how growing biologics and chronic disease treatments are shaping global API demand

➡️ High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market: Track how rising pharmaceutical R&D is fueling the need for precise analytical technologies

➡️ Pharmaceutical Water Market: Understand how regulatory compliance and sterile production are shaping market growth

➡️ Chemical Injection Skid Market: Explore how oil & gas and water treatment sectors are driving demand for efficient dosing systems

➡️ Injection Pen Market: See how patient-centric devices and self-administration trends are transforming drug delivery

➡️ Water Treatment Membrane Market: Gain insight into how urbanization and sustainability goals are accelerating adoption of advanced membranes

➡️ Paclitaxel Injection Market: Learn how rising cancer prevalence and chemotherapy demand are shaping market expansion

➡️ Chemical Injection Pumps Market: Discover how energy and water industries rely on precision injection technologies for efficiency

➡️ Lyophilized Injectable Drug Market: Track how stability, long shelf life, and biologics growth are fueling lyophilized drug adoption

➡️ Transfer Membrane Market: Explore how molecular biology and proteomics research are driving demand for advanced membranes

➡️ Dental Syringes Market: See how rising dental procedures and innovations in safety syringes support market growth

➡️ Biological Safety Testing Market: Understand how biologics, vaccines, and regulatory standards are boosting demand for safety testing