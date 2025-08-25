Sify Infinit Spaces Limited announces the appointment of Dr Tom Bradicich as Independent Director to its Board

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL), a subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Sify Technologies Limited (Nasdaq: Sify), today announced the appointment of Dr. Tom Bradicich as an Independent Director to its Board.



Dr. Bradicich presently serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Parent Company, Sify Technologies Limited and previously served on the board of Aspen Technology (AZPN).

Dr. Bradicich’s professional career was spent in global leadership roles at Fortune 500 IT companies such as IBM, National Instruments, and HPE, where he received several patents led teams to develop and launch dozens of software and systems products.

A globally feted technologist, Dr. Bradicich is a recipient of many awards, including the IBM Chairman’s Award, induction in the IBM Academy of Technology, an IBM Fellow, and a HPE Fellow.

He was three times named CRN’s Top 100 Executives and Top 25 Disrupters, elected to the IBM Academy of Technology, honored as a Life Member of the IEEE, and inducted into the North Carolina State University Alumni Hall of Fame. Active in charity work, Dr. Bradicich founded sockrelief.com, serving the homeless and children in need.

Commenting on his appointment to the Board, Mr. Raju Vegesna, said, “Dr. Tom has a unique combination of deep technology understanding and business acumen which he has gained through his global experience. The Data Center business requires this strategic direction at present and his experience is best suited for the Company.”

Dr. Bradicich, said, “I’m quite enthused to be part of SISL Board. As the Data Center Industry gears up for an exponential growth. This is an exciting opportunity to help guide SISL, already a leading Data Center Provider in India. The Sify Group has established a stellar reputation in the ICT space, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its growth.”

About Sify Infinit Spaces Limited

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL) is a subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited and offers data center colocation services to Hyperscaler and Enterprise clients. We have 14 colocation data centers across 6 cities in India, as of June 30, 2025,

The Group company, Sify Technologies Limited infrastructure comprises Data Centers, partnership with global technology majors and expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud. We have a diversified client base of over 500 clients, as of June 30, 2025, which comprises a telecom, retail, enterprise and hyperscaler clients.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com, Sify Infinit Spaces, www.sifyinfinitspaces.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

