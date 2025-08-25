Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company’s engagement withHaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Nutex Health should contact the Firm prior to the October 21, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .