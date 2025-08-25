INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Nutex’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to Nutex’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, Nutex overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you purchased shares of Nutex between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 21, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

