Sam Jacobs, Editor in Chief of TIME, Named 2025 Recipient of the Daniel J. Edelman Award for Social Impact at the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRSA-NY today announced that Sam Jacobs , Editor in Chief of TIME, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Daniel J. Edelman Award for Social Impact. The award will be presented at the Big Apple Awards on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Sony Hall in New York City, hosted by the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

The Daniel J. Edelman Award celebrates journalists whose work exemplifies a commitment to truth, public service, and a free press. Jacobs is recognized for his extraordinary leadership at TIME, where he has guided the newsroom through transformation, expanded global coverage, and strengthened its role as one of the world’s most trusted media voices.

“Through our commitment to telling the stories of the leaders who shape the world, TIME’s journalists do our part in shaping the world too. We are grateful to everyone who supports trusted journalism and a free press without which our mission would not be possible,” Jacobs said.

Under Jacobs’s leadership, TIME’s journalism now reaches a combined audience of more than 120 million people worldwide across all platforms—the largest in TIME’s history. He has championed coverage in areas such as AI, climate, and health, expanded TIME’s global events and live journalism, and the management of editorial staff across the globe. Since he became Editor in Chief in 2023, TIME has launched influential new franchises, including TIME100 AI, TIME100 Philanthropy, and the TIME Earth Awards, while continuing to uphold the publication’s most iconic traditions such as the TIME Person of the Year and TIME100. Jacobs is the youngest editor-in-chief since co-founder Henry Luce.

Prior to joining TIME in 2013, Jacobs was national political correspondent at Reuters, associate editor at Newsweek, and staff reporter for The Daily Beast. His work has appeared in the Boston Globe and New York Observer.

“TIME produces world-class journalism that drives the global conversation. There is no better leader for guiding that mission today than Sam,” said Jessica Sibley , CEO of TIME.

This dedication to truth, trust, and storytelling that inspires and informs reflects the very spirit championed by Daniel J. Edelman.

"Sam Jacobs is an exceptional journalist, guiding TIME’s trusted journalism to its largest audience in history–reaching more than 120 million people worldwide across platforms. My father would be proud that we are recognizing Sam for the social impact he has had in leading TIME into its second century," said Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman.

Past recipients of the Daniel J. Edelman Award include Al Roker, Bret Stephens, and George Stephanopoulos.

“Journalists like Sam Jacobs represent what matters most in media today — integrity, innovation, and impact,” said Ken Kerrigan , President, PRSA-NY. “We are honored to join with Edelman at this year’s Big Apple Awards to celebrate his achievements and commitment to advancing journalism’s role in society.”

2025 PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards Event Information

The PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards, established in 1988, are the New York communications industry’s most prestigious recognition of excellence in public relations. The 2025 gala will take place on September 18, 2025, at Sony Hall, New York City.

For tickets, sponsorships, and event details, please visit https://www.commpro.biz/bigappleawards2025 .

This year’s event is graciously sponsored by 360PR+ , Burson , Gregory FCA , HUNTER , PRophet (exclusive sponsor of the 15 Under 35 Awards), Edelman , Coyne PR , Notified , The Stevens / Jachetti Group , Truescope , Carmichael Lynch Relate , PR Museum , Hill & Knowlton , and IW Group , with event production by CommPRO .

