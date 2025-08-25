INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CPI Card Group Inc. - PMTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CPI Card Group Inc. (“CPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PMTS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CPI and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 8, 2025, CPI announced second quarter 2025 financial results that missed top-line and bottom-line estimates. Among other items, CPI reported a GAAP earnings-per-share figure of $0.04 per share, missing estimates by $0.46, and revenue of $129.75M, missing estimates by $3.21M. In addition, the Company updated its outlook for 2025, stating that it expects net sales in low double-digit to mid-teens growth, compared to the prior outlook of mid-to-high single-digit growth. CPI stated that the change from the prior outlook reflects the addition of Arroweye Solutions, Inc.—an on-demand payment card solutions provider acquired by CPI in May 2025—partially offset by the negative impact of the accounting change for revenue recognition timing of work-in-process orders.

On this news, CPI’s stock price fell $5.37 per share, or 28.83%, to close at $13.25 per share on August 8, 2025.

