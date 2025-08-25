Los Lobos Records Announces New Single “Into the Void” from Consequence of Energy, Out August 22, 2025

Pichilemu, Chile , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Lobos Records today announced the release of “Into the Void,” the explosive new single from Chilean hard rock band Consequence of Energy. Out August 22, 2025 via Los Lobos Records / AWAL, the three-track digital bundle includes the title track, the band’s debut single “Freedom,” and a preview cut from their upcoming 2026 album We Are One.





Diego Sagredo of Consequence of Energy live from Surfestival

Tracklist:

Into the Void

Freedom (released July 18, 2025)

We Are One (from the forthcoming album We Are One, 2026)

Produced by the legendary Garth Richardson (Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers), mixed by Dave Schiffman, and mastered by Howie Weinberg, “Into the Void” pushes the band’s sound into new cinematic territory. Known for their intense live energy and percussive ferocity, Consequence of Energy continues to blend raw power with sweeping emotional depth.

“Consequence of Energy don’t just play music — they summon it,” said producer Garth Richardson. “Between the percussion storms, the fearless vocals, and grooves deep enough to shake tectonic plates, this record was like capturing lightning in a surf town bottle. I came back from Chile with sand in my shoes and a mix that kicks ass.”

Momentum Behind the Release

“Freedom” entered the Top 40 on the U.S. SMR Rock Chart , reaching #38 (week of August 19).

, reaching (week of August 19). The band is gaining traction on UK rock radio and across international press.

and across international press. YouTube views continue to climb with: “Freedom” (Official Video): 15K “Freedom” (Lyric Video): 10K “Freedom” (Live): 39K “Into the Void” (Live 2025): 9.1K

Media coverage includes: Billboard Canada, 100% Rock Magazine, AntiMusic, Rock Brigade Brazil, and more.

The official video for “Into the Void” premieres August 29, 2025.

Stream “Into the Void”: https://awal.ffm.to/intothevoid

Watch “Freedom” Official Video: https://youtu.be/4js2nvtt8jA

Watch “Into the Void – Live”: https://youtu.be/EsY5MYV4YCQ?si=pXLVp7hUevbBIR6o

Single artwork

About Los Lobos Records

Based in Santiago, Los Lobos Records is an independent label focused on amplifying boundary-pushing music from Latin America’s most compelling rock and alternative artists.

About Consequence of Energy

Consequence of Energy is a hard rock band from Chile known for fusing cinematic soundscapes with visceral live performances. With bold rhythms and emotionally charged anthems, the band is quickly establishing itself as a rising force on the international rock scene.

Media Contact:



Publicity (U.S. & LATAM):

Chip Ruggieri

chip@chipsterpr.com

Press Inquiries:

Rob Stefaniuk – Los Lobos Records

thepopquiz@gmail.com

+56 647-763-1122

Web:

www.loslobosrecords.com

www.consequenceofenergy.com

Instagram: @consequenceofenergy

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/EsY5MYV4YCQ