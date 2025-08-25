Green Ninja Launches Subscription Model for Accessing Middle School Science Curriculum

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Ninja, an NGSS-aligned middle school science curriculum , is excited to announce the launch of its subscription model—making it more accessible for teachers and individual educators.

Middle school science teachers can now sign up for a free 21-day trial to explore the full Green Ninja curriculum for Grades 6-8, covering life, earth, and physical sciences—as well as engineering, technology, and the applications of science. The trial includes:

Access to over 300 ready-to-teach lessons

Six project-based units per grade, each built around a student-centered storyline

Editable classroom slides and resources designed to save teachers time



After the trial, teachers can subscribe for full access starting at $45 per month, per grade , providing an accessible entry point for bringing purposeful, project-based, real-world science learning into the classroom.

“As educators face increasing demands with limited time and resources, we want Green Ninja to be a tool that truly empowers them,” said Leah Tremblay, CEO of Green Ninja. “This subscription model removes barriers and ensures more students can engage with high quality, standard-aligned science in a meaningful way.”

Built for the Real World

Each Green Ninja unit follows a three-step, project-based learning approach where students:

Identify a real-world local problem

a real-world local problem Explore the science behind it

the science behind it Solve the problem through student-designed solutions



“When students connect science to real-world challenges, they begin to see the relevance of what they're learning — and that’s when true engagement happens,” said Dr. Eugene Cordero, Founder of Green Ninja. “We designed this curriculum to not only build science skills, but to inspire students to take action and make a difference in their communities.”

Proven in Classrooms

The curriculum's impact has been demonstrated in a study involving more than 4,400 students across six California districts, with notable results for traditionally underserved populations:

Students using Green Ninja's curriculum achieved an average 2.5-point increase in standardized test scores, while districts without the program experienced a 0.6-point decrease.

The number of students performing below standard dropped by 13%.

English learners achieved a 2.7-point increase, compared to the state's 1-point average.

All participating districts exceeded state averages for economically disadvantaged students.

Districts saw a 5% increase in students reaching advanced performance levels.



Green Ninja is also part of a Department of Education-funded project studying its efficacy in California schools, led by San Jose State University and WestEd. This initiative further validates Green Ninja’s impact and commitment to improving educational outcomes.

About Green Ninja

Green Ninja is a comprehensive middle school science curriculum designed to empower students as leaders of positive change. Developed by a team of experts at San Jose State University, including founder Dr. Eugene Cordero, Green Ninja began as a National Science Foundation-funded project to enhance climate literacy.

Today, the program connects students to real-world issues through project-based learning, helping them achieve academic success while becoming active citizens in their communities.