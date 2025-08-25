Pultrusion Market is Forecasted to Reach US$6.3 Billion in 2035, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pultrusion market size was valued at US$3.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$6.3 billion by 2035, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2035, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global pultrusion market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$3.9 Billion Market Size in 2035 US$6.3 Billion Growth (CAGR) 7.8% during 2024-2035 Leading Resin Type Polyester Resin Composites Leading Fiber Type Glass Fiber Composites Leading Application Type Structural Shapes Leading End-Use Industry Type Building & Infrastructure Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2035 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Pultrusion Market:

The global Pultrusion market is segmented based on Resin type, Fiber type, Application type, End-Use Industry type, and region.

Based on Application type –

The pultrusion market is segmented into structural shapes, tubes, tool handles, grating, decking/flooring, rebar, utility poles, door/window profiles, sound barriers, road markers, cable trays, electric insulators, ladder rail, custom shapes, wind spars, and other applications. Structural shapes are poised to dominate the pultrusion market by both value and volume, driven by their extensive use in the construction industry. These profiles, such as beams, channels, and angles, offer superior strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and durability, making them ideal for infrastructure applications like bridges, industrial supports, and architectural frameworks. As global demand for sustainable and low-maintenance materials rises, pultruded structural shapes are increasingly replacing traditional materials like steel and wood in both new construction and retrofitting projects. Their adaptability and cost-effectiveness further enhance their appeal in diverse structural applications.

In contrast, wind spars represent the fastest-growing application within the pultrusion market, propelled by the global expansion of wind energy initiatives. Pultruded composites are essential in manufacturing wind turbine blades due to their high strength, lightweight nature, and resistance to environmental degradation. The increasing shift towards renewable energy sources has led to a surge in wind turbine installations, thereby elevating the demand for pultruded wind spars. Technological advancements in composite materials and manufacturing processes are further enhancing the performance and efficiency of wind turbines, solidifying the role of pultruded components in the renewable energy industry.



Based on Fiber type –

The pultrusion market is segmented into glass composites, carbon composites, and hybrid composites. Glass fiber composites dominate the pultrusion market due to their affordability, durability, and versatility. Glass fibers are favored across industries such as construction, automotive, and infrastructure. Their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability make them ideal for applications like bridges, railings, and structural reinforcements. Additionally, advancements in glass fiber formulations and compatibility with various resin systems have expanded their application scope, reinforcing their leading position in the pultrusion market.

On the contrary, carbon fiber composites are experiencing the fastest growth in the pultrusion market, driven by increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials. Carbon fibers are increasingly utilized in industries like aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy. Their superior strength-to-weight ratio and rigidity make them ideal for applications such as wind turbine blades, automotive components, and structural profiles. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and emission reductions further propels the adoption of carbon fiber composites in various industries.

Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global pultrusion market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. High demand from construction, transportation, and electrical industries drives the widespread adoption of pultruded composites. Government investments in smart cities and sustainable infrastructure further strengthen the region’s leading position in market share and consumption.

Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing region in the pultrusion market, fueled by expanding renewable energy projects and increasing awareness of advanced composite materials. The region’s growing automotive and wind energy industries demand lightweight, durable solutions, boosting pultrusion applications. Additionally, lower production costs, supportive policies, and rising foreign investments are accelerating market expansion, making Asia-Pacific the key growth engine for the global pultrusion industry.

Pultrusion Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-strength materials across various industries. The construction and infrastructure industries are adopting pultruded composites for applications like bridges, structural frameworks, and utility poles due to their long lifespan and minimal maintenance needs.

The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is pushing industries to replace traditional materials like steel and wood with fiber-reinforced composites. The transportation and aerospace industries also contribute to market growth by leveraging pultruded products for improved fuel efficiency and design flexibility.

Technological advancements and rising investments in renewable energy projects, especially wind energy. Pultruded components like wind turbine blades and cable support systems are in high demand due to their strength-to-weight ratio and weather resistance. Government initiatives supporting green building materials and stringent environmental regulations are also encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly and recyclable pultruded products.

The expanding industrial base in emerging economies like China and India presents lucrative opportunities for market players, further accelerating global market expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Pultrusion Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Strong Well Corporation

Exel Composites

Jiangsu Juiding New Materials

Avient (Glass Form)

Rochlings Group

Pultron Composites

Dextra Group

Schöck Bauteile Gmbh

Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries, Inc.)

Hexcel Corporation

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

