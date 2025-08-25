Automotive Airbag Fabric Market is Forecasted to Reach US$3.5 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive airbag fabric market size was valued at US$2.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$3.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global automotive airbag fabric market.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$2.6 billion Market Size in 2031 US$3.5 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.4% during 2025-2031 Leading Airbag Type Curtain Airbag Leading Fabric Type OPW Fabric Leading Vehicle Type C/SUV Leading Coating Type Coated Fabric Leading Yarn Type Polyamide Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market:

The global automotive airbag fabric market is segmented based on airbag type, fabric type, vehicle type, coating type, yarn type, and region.

Based on airbag type –

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into driver airbag, passenger airbag, side airbag, knee airbag, and curtain airbag.

Curtain airbags are expected to remain dominant and will also be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period .

. Curtain airbags are highly effective in saving occupants from side-impact crashes. They are increasingly being used in developing nations, where frontal airbags already have an excellent penetration level in the automobile fleet. The penetration of curtain airbags in developed nations is significantly higher than that of developing nations like China and India. Approximately three meters of airbag fabric are used to develop one curtain airbag.

Based on fabric type –

The market is segmented into flat fabric and OPW fabric.

OPW fabric accounted for the largest share in the market, and this category is also likely to register higher growth in the coming six years .

OPW airbag fabrics have high elongation and tensile strength as compared to flat fabric, but they possess comparatively less hardness than flat fabric. The seamless nature of OPW provides increased reliability during airbag deployment and reduces the likelihood of tear or failure during airbag inflation. They are highly preferred in curtain airbags. They are engineered during the weaving stage and customized to meet the specific requirements of OEMs.

Based on vehicle type –

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into Cars, C/SUVs, Pickups, Vans, MPVs, and Sports cars.

C/SUV is expected to remain the market's largest and fastest-growing vehicle type in the market owing to increasing demand for SUVs in major Asian countries, such as China and India, and highly congested cities of the developed economies. Rising customer preference for SUVs for their several attractive features, such as spacious interiors, higher ground clearance, and a smooth & comfortable driving experience, is triggering the demand for SUVs and so on airbag fabrics. Also, the fitment rates of airbag fabrics are higher in SUVs compared to standard cars.

Based on coating type –

The automotive airbag fabric market is segmented into coated fabric and uncoated fabric.

Coated fabric is expected to be the dominant coating type of the market during the forecast period.

Coated fabric offers superior properties over uncoated fabric. Silicone elastomer is mainly used as the coating material, as opposed to neoprene, which was previously used for the same purpose. There has been an increasing usage of lightweight coating material to develop lightweight airbags and save space. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR)-coated fabrics have thermal resistance, flame resistance, high tear strength, and good adhesive properties as compared to uncoated fabric. Almost all the major automakers rely on silicone elastomer for their airbag coating applications.

Based on yarn type –

The market is segmented into polyamide fabric and polyester fabric.

Polyamide fabric is anticipated to grab a higher share in the market by 2031, whereas polyester fabric is estimated to grow at a higher pace during 2025-2031.

Polyamide 6.6 yarn is the most preferred yarn type in the market owing to its properties, such as elasticity, fatigue resistance, energy absorption, high-tensile strength and wear resistance, high tenacity, small-friction coefficient, and relative density as compared to polyester. Polyester yarn is anticipated to have a higher growth rate in the market owing to an increase in the penetration of side and curtain airbags in vehicles. Another advantage that polyester yarns bring to the table is that they have a significantly lower price than polyamide yarns.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for automotive airbag fabric during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The rapid expansion of light vehicle production in China and India, the growing awareness of passenger safety, and the introduction of safety standards by the respective governments are the major factors driving the growth of the region.

However, the Rest of the World is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to upcoming assembly plants and the increasing penetration of airbags per car.

North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming six years, driven by vehicle production growth coupled with the fitment rates of side, curtain, and knee airbags. The expected rebound in automobile production is likely to create demand for airbags along with their fabrics in the coming years.



Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising implementation of global vehicle safety regulations.

Increasing consumer awareness of safety features.

Growing vehicle production, especially in emerging economies, such as China and India.

The shift toward mandatory airbags in all vehicle types, including entry-level cars, is accelerating demand.

Additionally, advancements in fabric technology for lighter, stronger, and more compact airbag systems are fueling market growth, along with the expanding adoption of side, curtain, and knee airbags for enhanced occupant protection.



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials CO., Ltd

Indorama Ventures



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Automotive Airbag Fabric Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges



