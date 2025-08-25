Saritasa Releases Findings from 2025 Legacy Software Modernization Survey Revealing Critical Business Risks for U.S. Enterprises

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa announced the release of findings from its comprehensive 2025 " Legacy Software Modernization " survey of 500 U.S. IT professionals, revealing the growing urgency and business impact of outdated software on today's enterprises. Over half of businesses still rely on legacy software despite risks ranging from security vulnerabilities to operational inefficiencies.

The survey provides fresh, data-backed insights into the scope of legacy software challenges in 2025. The data reveals that 62% of organizations still use legacy systems, with 43% citing security vulnerabilities as a major concern. Despite these risks, 68% rely on their internal IT teams for maintenance, and 50% say the biggest reason they haven't upgraded is because "the current system still works." Among organizations pursuing modernization, 48% say performance improvements are their top goal. The findings demonstrate that modernization needs to take a proactive approach rather than a reactive one for businesses to benefit from the latest innovations in technology.

"Legacy software is a critical business risk that forward-thinking companies must prioritize," said Nik Froehlich, CEO of Saritasa. "Our survey reveals that organizations can no longer afford to delay modernization initiatives. Companies taking a proactive approach to legacy system updates are better positioned to mitigate risks, reduce operational costs, and unlock new opportunities for growth."

IT leaders are increasingly recognizing legacy software as more than just a technical challenge. It represents a strategic business imperative that affects competitiveness, security, and operational efficiency.

