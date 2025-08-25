Indian Carbon Fiber Market is Forecasted to Reach US$162 Million in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Indian carbon fiber market size was valued at US$31.5 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$162 million by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Indian Carbon Fiber Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$31.5 million Market Size in 2030 US$162 million Growth (CAGR) 22.3% during 2024-2030 Leading Tow Type Small Tow Leading Modulus Type Standard Modulus Leading End-Use Industry Type Wind Energy Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Indian Carbon Fiber Market:

The global Indian Carbon Fiber market is segmented based on Tow type, Modulus type, End-Use Industry type, and region.

Based on Value Chain-

Wind energy is the fastest-growing end-use industry , primarily driven by India's increased utilization of carbon fiber profiles for wind turbine blades.

, primarily driven by India's increased utilization of carbon fiber profiles for wind turbine blades. The country currently lacks domestic carbon fiber manufacturing, relying heavily on imports. However, the market is anticipated to see the emergence of domestic manufacturers, such as Jindal Advanced Materials and Reliance Industries, in the near future.



Indian Carbon Fiber Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

In India, carbon fiber is employed in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, sporting goods, construction, and wind energy. The market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to emerging applications such as pressure vessels and cable cores within the country.

The increasing focus of India on aerospace & defense is driving additional market growth. For example, Tata Advanced Materials utilizes carbon fiber prepreg for component manufacturing, while Lohia Group and Adani Defense and Aerospace are integrating carbon fiber components into aerospace & defense applications.

The market is also witnessing the entry of pultruded profile manufacturers like Gurit Holding has started manufacturing, whereas Kineco Exel Composites India is expected to initiate profile production. These profiles are employed in long wind blades for companies including LM Wind, TPI Composites, and Nordex. The ongoing changes at different levels in the industry are likely to have a positive effect on the entire value chain of the carbon fiber business.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Indian Carbon Fiber Market:

The Indian markets for carbon fibers, carbon fabrics, and carbon prepreg are highly consolidated, with a limited number of players commanding substantial market shares. Conversely, the Indian carbon fiber composites market exhibits moderate consolidation. The market is likely to witness new entrants at different levels of the value chain.

Key Players in the Indian Carbon Fiber Market:

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toho Tenax

Key Players in the Indian Carbon Fiber Fabrics Market:

The Bhor Chemicals and Plastics Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

NIKOL Advance Materials Pvt. Ltd

URJA PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED

Key Players in the Indian Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market:

Toray Industries, Inc.

The Bhor Chemicals and Plastics Pvt Ltd.

Syensqo

Hexcel Corporation

Arvind Advanced Materials

Key Players in the Indian Carbon Fiber Composites Market:

TPI Composites

Nordex Group

Time Technoplast

CTC Global



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Indian Carbon Fiber Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



