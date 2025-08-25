Aeroengine CFRP Market is Forecasted to Reach US$1609 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aeroengine CFRP market size was valued at US$969 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1609 million by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aeroengine CFRP market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$969 million Market Size in 2030 US$1609 million Growth (CAGR) 5.1% during 2024-2030 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 US$10.53 billion Leading Application Type Fan Blade & Case Leading Aircraft Type Civil Aircraft Leading Process Type Prepreg Leading Resin Type Epoxy Leading Engine Type Turbofan Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aeroengine CFRP Market:

The global aeroengine CFRP market is segmented based on application type, aircraft type, process type, resin type, engine type, and region.

Based on application type –

The aeroengine CFRP market is segmented into fan blade & case, outlet guide vane, spacer/platform, and others.

Fan blade & case is expected to remain the widely used application in the market during the forecast period followed by OGV and Others. Composite fan blades & cases lead the market, meeting aerospace industry priorities for fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and performance. Key engines, such as LEAP, GEnx, and GE90, are using composite fan blades.

Composite fan blades & cases lead the market, meeting aerospace industry priorities for fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and performance. Key engines, such as LEAP, GEnx, and GE90, are using composite fan blades. Composite fan blades are 66% lighter than titanium fan blades (GE90 engine) and fan cases are 30% lighter than aluminum fan cases (LEAP engine). OGV is another strong composite application in aero engines. BMI is preferred in OGVs, due to its outstanding heat resistance and minimal thermal expansion coefficient.

Based on aircraft type –

The market is segmented into civil aircraft and military aircraft.

Civil Aircraft is expected to remain the dominant aircraft in the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for civil aircraft is driving growth in both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft programs.

The increasing demand for civil aircraft is driving growth in both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft programs. The aircraft category is primarily equipped with turbofan engines, leading to an increased utilization of composite parts. Today, almost all the major aeroengines used in commercial aircraft programs contain composites. However, a handful of those drive the demand for composites.

Based on process type –

The market is segmented into prepreg autoclave, resin transfer molding (RTM), and others.

Prepreg layup is the dominant process, whereas RTM remains the fastest-growing process during the forecast period.

Prepreg layup is the traditional process that ensures outstanding durability and surface quality. Produces parts with uniform resin distribution and minimized voids. Except for GE, other major engine makers mainly rely on the prepreg layup process. RTM, as the partnership between Albany and Safran, has propelled the role of RTM technology in the market.

Based on resin type –

The market is segmented into epoxy, bismaleimide (BMI), cyanate ester (CE), polyimide (PI), and others.

Epoxy resin is anticipated to lead the market, followed by BMI and polyimide .

. Epoxy offers high strength, excellent adhesion, and chemical resistance properties, gaining preference in the fan section. BMI is gaining momentum in the market due to its exceptional performance in high-temperature applications. Key parts like OGVs, VBV ducts, and exhaust flaps.

Based on engine type –

The market is segmented into turbofan, turboprop, and others (piston, turbojets, etc.).

Turbofan is estimated to remain the most popular engine for CFRPs.

The demand for CFRPs in turbofans is driven by the increasing delivery of civil aircraft, which mainly includes narrow-body and wide-body programs like the A320Neo, B737Max, B787, B777, and B767. Leading companies, such as Hartzell, MT Propellers, and Dowty, are prominently engaged in the production of composite propellers for turboprop engines.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aeroengine CFRPs during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

North America is the hub of key players such as Albany, GE, Meggitt, and CFAN.

M&A activities in North America are reshaping the competitive landscape [Parker acquired Meggitt, Melrose acquired GKN, etc.



Aeroengine CFRP Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increase in the production of key engines (LEAP, GEnx, GE9x, and Ultrafan).

Increasing usage of composites in aeroengines to drive fuel efficiency.

Stable demand for turboprop engines with composite propellers.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aeroengine CFRP Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Albany International Corp

GE Aerospace

CFAN

Parker Meggitt

GKN Aerospace

Northrop Grumman

FACC

IHI

Rolls-Royce.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

