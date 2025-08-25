INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of agilon health, Inc. - AGL

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of agilon health, Inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether agilon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 4, 2025, agilon issued a press release announcing “that Steven Sell has stepped down as President, CEO, and a Director of the Board.” In a separate press release, agilon announced that “[i]n conjunction with the announcement of agilon’s leadership change and the evaluation of additional actions to optimize operating performance, as well as continued execution of ongoing initiatives and market uncertainty which may impact future results, agilon is suspending its previously issued full-year 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions.”

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 51.51%, to close at $0.88 per share on August 5, 2025.

