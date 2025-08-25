Aerospace Nickel Alloys Market is Forecasted to Reach US$8.3 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace nickel alloys market size was valued at US$5.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$8.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace nickel alloys market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$5.8 billion Market Size in 2031 US$8.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.6% during 2025-2031 Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Process Type VIM Process Leading Part Type Turbine Discs Leading Application Type Non-Rotating Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Nickel Alloys Market:

The global aerospace nickel alloys market is segmented based on aircraft type, process type, part type, application type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The aerospace nickel alloys market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, general aviation, and other aircraft types.

Commercial aircraft are likely to be the dominant aircraft type of the market during the forecast period .

. An expected increase in production rates of the best-selling aircraft programs, introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B777X, huge order backlogs of both the significant OEMs (Boeing: 6,197 and Airbus: 8,749), 14,976 as of September 2024, technological advancements, and fleet modernization and expansion are key factors behind the dominance of the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on process type –

The market is segmented by process type into VIM (vacuum induction melting) and other process types.

VIM is expected to remain the dominant process type of the market during the forecasted period .

The vacuum induction melting (VIM) process leads the market driven by its key features, such as precise control over the melting environment, high purity, uniform microstructures, reduced oxidation, and flexibility, i.e., suitable for producing small batches of superalloys. VIM prevents air contamination, resulting in high-purity superalloys. This process allows for precise control over the chemical composition of the alloys.

Based on part type –

The market is segmented by part type into turbine discs, shafts, casing, blades, landing gear, fasteners, and other part types.

Turbine discs are expected to remain the most dominant part type of the market over the forecasted years.

In contrast, landing gear is the most lucrative non-engine application for nickel alloy products. The development of high-thrust engines requires materials that can withstand extreme temperatures and stress. Nickel alloys play a vital role in producing crucial parts such as blades, casings, turbine discs, and shafts of high-thrust engines.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into rotating and non-rotating applications.

Non-rotating applications dominate the market during the forecast period.

Major non-rotating applications are casings, exhaust systems, and landing gear. Major rotating applications are turbine discs, shafts, and blades. Nickel alloys’ high-temperature strength, corrosion resistance, and overall durability make them indispensable for a wide range of non-rotating applications.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to be the dominant region. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Driven by its strong presence of major aeroengine OEMs, such as GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Honeywell International Inc., which drives significant demand.

Additionally, the region is home to leading players, such as ATI Inc., Haynes International, Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, and Precision Castparts Corp. (Special Metals Corporation), further solidifying its market position.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the aerospace nickel alloys market, driven by key programs such as the Safran-DRDO joint venture (JV) engine and GTRE’s custom-designed engines for the AMCA. Additional growth factors include the rising demand for commercial aircraft to accommodate increasing passenger traffic, the establishment of Boeing and Airbus assembly plants in India and China, and a growing preference for air travel and tourism.



Aerospace Nickel Alloys Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising production of major aircraft programs such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, along with next-generation models like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. As manufacturers scale up output to meet increasing global demand, the need for advanced isolators is expected to grow in tandem.

The expanding wave of aircraft modernization and retrofitting, especially among aging fleets, is adding momentum to this trend. Emerging markets, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, are seeing a sharp rise in aircraft orders, offering isolator manufacturers valuable opportunities to broaden their footprint and address evolving industry demands.

Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries and numerous space missions are planned by prestigious space agencies such as NASA, EASA, ISRO, and JAXA.

Emerging markets like eVTOL will also add to the demand for isolators, specially made of lightweight composite and elastomeric materials.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace Nickel Alloys Market:

The market is moderately concentrated, with a moderate number of players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, and regional presence etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

ATI, Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp. (Special Metals Corporation)

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Aperam S.A.

Haynes International, Inc.

Proterial, Ltd. (Earlier Hitachi Metals, Ltd.)

Aubert & Duval

VDM Metals Group



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Nickel Alloys Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



