Composite Surgical Tables Market is Forecasted to Reach US$537 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composite surgical tables market size was valued at US$377 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$537 million by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global composite surgical tables market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3870/composite-surgical-tables-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$377 million Market Size in 2030 US$537 million Growth (CAGR) 5.0% during 2024-2030 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 US$3.28 billion Leading Surgery Type General Surgery Tables Leading Technology Type Manual Tables Leading End-User Type Hospitals Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Composite Surgical Tables Market:

The global composite surgical tables market is segmented based on surgery type, technology type, end-user type, and region.

Based on surgery type –

The market is segmented into general surgery tables and specialty surgery tables.

General surgery is expected to remain dominant, whereas specialty surgery is estimated to be the fastest-growing surgery of the market during the forecast period. The rise in general surgeries worldwide, which are commonly and widely performed, such as ENT surgeries, gynecological surgeries, and others, is one of the key drivers for general surgical tables. Moreover, general surgical tables are a relatively economical choice for healthcare facilities, as they are comparatively cost-effective.

The rise in general surgeries worldwide, which are commonly and widely performed, such as ENT surgeries, gynecological surgeries, and others, is one of the key drivers for general surgical tables. Moreover, general surgical tables are a relatively economical choice for healthcare facilities, as they are comparatively cost-effective. A rise in demand for specialty procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, and spine surgeries is likely to fuel the demand for specialty surgery tables. Specialty surgery requires different surgical approaches regarding patient positioning, specific design based on surgery, and flexibility to perform complex procedures by medical experts. They also provide better patient comfort with improved features and designs.

Based on technology type –

The market is segmented into manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables.

Powered surgical table is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Powered tables offer a high level of flexibility and maneuverability, enabling ease for the patient as well as the medical staff. Powered tables minimize the risk of complications such as pressure sores and nerve damage as they can be positioned to reduce pressure on vulnerable areas of the body, ensuring patient safety and comfort.

Powered tables offer a high level of flexibility and maneuverability, enabling ease for the patient as well as the medical staff. Powered tables minimize the risk of complications such as pressure sores and nerve damage as they can be positioned to reduce pressure on vulnerable areas of the body, ensuring patient safety and comfort. Other benefits of using powered tables include improved features in offering different modes such as tilt, traverse, sliding, and others, and better patient movements. The manual table is affordable and cost-effective. These tables are less flexible, providing medical experts with limited opportunity for patient movement as required during procedures.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Hospitals are expected to generate a significantly higher demand for surgical tables by 2030. A wide range of surgical procedures, from routine to complex surgeries across various specialties, are performed in hospitals. The sheer volume of surgeries conducted in hospitals generates a consistent demand for surgical tables.

A wide range of surgical procedures, from routine to complex surgeries across various specialties, are performed in hospitals. The sheer volume of surgeries conducted in hospitals generates a consistent demand for surgical tables. As compared to ambulatory surgical centers and other healthcare facilities, hospitals typically have larger infrastructure and resources. They are better equipped to handle a wide range of surgical procedures and invest in a comprehensive array of surgical equipment, including surgical tables.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3870/composite-surgical-tables-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite surgical tables during 2024-2030. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

A steady increase in the number of surgical procedures performed each year due to factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology.

Strong presence of leading players, distributors, and other stakeholders in the North American region ensures a robust supply chain and easy access to a wide range of products, contributing to steady growth.

Globally, a staggering 310 million major surgeries are performed each year: >50 million in the USA and ~20 million in Europe.

In terms of countries, the USA is expected to remain the largest market throughout the study period. China and India are expected to remain the thrust-bearers of the market during 2024-2030.

The presence of a large patient pool in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to foster the region’s growth. There has been a considerable increase in the number of surgeries being performed in the region, owing to a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure in China and Japan is expected to drive the demand in the foreseeable future.



Composite Surgical Tables Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing incidences of surgeries across the globe.

Improvement in healthcare facilities across the globe has led to the introduction of modern, advanced, and technologically enabled surgical tables, and demand for the adoption of surgical tables with new modalities.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Composite Surgical Tables Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Baxter International Inc. (HillRom)

Composite Horizons LLC

Getinge Group

Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd.

Skytron LLC

Steris Corporation

Stille AB

Stryker Corporation

Surgical Table Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Composite Surgical Tables Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.