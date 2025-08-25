Transportation Fuel Cell Stack Systems Market is Forecasted to Reach US$20.2 Billion in 2035, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transportation fuel cell stack systems market size was valued at US$1.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$20.2 billion by 2035, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 26.1% from 2025 to 2035, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global transportation fuel cell stack systems market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.4 billion Market Size in 2035 US$20.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 26.1% during 2025-2035 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2035 US$190 Billion Leading Fuel Cell Type PEMFC Leading Application Type Heavy-Duty Transportation Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2025-2035 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Transportation Fuel Cell Stack Systems Market:

The global transportation fuel cell stack systems market is segmented based on fuel cell type, application type, and region.

Based on the fuel cell stack system type—

The transportation fuel cell stack systems market is segmented into PEMFC and DMFC by fuel cell type.

PEMFC stack systems have dominated the market and will continue to lead in the forecast period . With low operating temperature, higher efficiency, compact design, scalability, fast start-up time, and widespread adoption by OEMs around the globe will contribute to its growth over the forecast period. The continuous research by companies and organizations on reducing the economic hindrances of the PEMFC stack will result in much broader adoption of the technology.

The PEMFC stack systems offer high electrical conductivity in a low-temperature operation, rapid initialization, and quick refueling, making them compete strongly in a market driven by global environmental regulations. The efforts by governments around the hydrogen economy and the installation of hydrogen refueling stations will contribute to the market growth.

Based on the application type—

The transportation fuel cell stack systems market is segmented into light and medium-duty transportation, heavy-duty transportation, forklifts, and other application types. Heavy-duty transportation is expected to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period. The use of fuel cells in mass mobility (heavy-duty transportation) has grown in the recent past. For global economies focusing on sustainable mass transit systems, fuel cell-driven mobility has become a choice. It immensely cuts the heavy emissions by heavy-duty transport vehicles, which contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

The fuel cells operating on hydrogen fuel also offer higher energy density compared to battery technologies, thus empowering heavy-duty transportation to move longer ranges with high cargo capacity. The investment in hydrogen infrastructure will also contribute to the growth of the use of fuel cell stack systems in heavy-duty transportation.

Light and medium-duty transportation is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. OEMs around the world are transitioning towards sustainability and, hence, working to enhance their fuels. Hydrogen has emerged as a fuel of the future, so fuel cell stacks are expected to contribute heavily to the sustainable future of mobility, thus growing the market for fuel cell stacks for light- and medium-duty transportation.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for transportation fuel cell stack systems during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

The Asia-Pacific region, under global climate regulations, comprising a giant consumer base, will invest heavily in sustainable alternatives, which include fuel cells. Thus, the region’s market is expected to grow rapidly and will account for most of the market share in the forecasted period. The global technological giants are marking a shift towards the region to cater to the needs of the huge market demand. The government subsidies and policies favoring fuel cell-driven mobility will result in higher demand creation and market growth.

Likewise, the North American and European markets will also experience decent growth in the forecast period owing to their current technological dominance, highly allocated funds for R&D, and policies revolving around a hydrogen-based economy.



Transportation Fuel Cell Stack Systems Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increasing push for sustainable mobility and stringent emissions regulations. Governments worldwide are promoting hydrogen fuel cell vehicles through subsidies, incentives, and infrastructure investments to reduce carbon footprints. Fuel cell technology offers advantages like high energy density, quick refueling, and long-range capabilities, making it a strong alternative to battery electric vehicles.

Growing investments in hydrogen production and distribution networks further support the expansion of fuel cell-powered transportation.

Future growth opportunities in the transportation fuel cell stack market lie in advancements in fuel cell efficiency, cost reduction, and expanding hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

The adoption of fuel cell technology in commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy-duty transport is expected to surge due to their high-power requirements. Collaborations between automakers, energy companies, and policymakers will accelerate innovation and market penetration. However, competition from lithium-ion batteries and high production costs remain challenges that need strategic solutions for long-term growth.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Transportation Fuel Cell Stack Systems Market:

The market is fragmented, with multiple players supplying either a particular component or complete stack systems solutions. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, and regional presence etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Plug Power Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH

Bloom Energy

Daimler AG

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Nimbus Power Systems

FuelCell Energy Solutions

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Toyota

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Powercell Group

Schaeffler AG

Arcola Energy Limited

AVL Fuel Cell Canada Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Transportation Fuel Cell Stack Systems Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



