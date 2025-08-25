Aircraft Contactors Market is Forecasted to Reach US$631 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft contactors market size was valued at US$436 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$631 million by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aircraft Contactors Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/4244/aircraft-contactors-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$436 million Market Size in 2034 US$631 million Growth (CAGR) 3.4% during 2025-2034 Leading Aircraft Type Commercial aircraft Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 2 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Contactors Market:

The global aircraft contactors market is segmented based on aircraft type and region.

Based on Aircraft Type

The aircraft contactors market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, general aviation, and UAVs.

Commercial aircraft are expected to remain the most attractive aircraft type in the market during the forecast period.

The growth and modernization of global commercial aircraft fleets continue to drive the dominance of the commercial aviation industry.

Increasing electrification in advanced programs such as the Airbus A350XWB and Boeing 787 has led to a rising demand for high-performance and reliable circuit breakers.

This trend is further reinforced by the expected surge in production and deliveries of popular models like the Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320neo, A350, and A220, along with the introduction of new variants including the A321XLR and COMAC C919.

As airlines pursue fleet expansion and upgrades, the requirement for sophisticated electrical systems and components such as contactors and relays is set to remain a key market driver in the coming years.

Airbus delivered 766 aircraft in 2024, whereas Boeing deliveries stood at 348 aircraft.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/4244/aircraft-contactors-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft contactors during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

The USA's dominant position in the aviation industry is significantly bolstered by several key factors, including its expansive fleet size, robust aviation infrastructure, extensive network of airports, well-established maintenance facilities, and highly efficient logistics infrastructure.

In addition, the presence of a vast number of MRO providers and airlines in the country is expected to fuel the aftermarket demand during the forecast period.

Mexico, mainly driven by growing investment projects by multinational aerospace companies, is also expected to offer healthy growth opportunities during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific, fueled by China and India, is likely to mark the highest growth during 2025-2034. China’s ardent efforts towards indigenous production and India being the epicenter for new business and manufacturing are continually nudging the region’s demand upward and forward. For instance, in October 2024, Eaton Aerospace inaugurated a newly expanded electrical manufacturing facility in Puducherry, India, adding 120,000 square feet, including a 100,000 square foot shop floor dedicated to power distribution products. This expansion aims to double the production capacity of assembly lines manufacturing critical products such as Air Contactors (ACBs), Molded Case contactors (MCCBs), and fuses.



Aircraft Contactors Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below:

Increasing organic growth of the aerospace industry, a significant shift towards higher-voltage systems.

A growing need for fault detection, a rising focus towards passenger safety, and incessant electrification of aircraft systems.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Contactors Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran Group

TransDigm Group

TE Connectivity plc

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Contactors Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.